“For now I will stretch out my hand, that I may smite thee and thy people with pestilence; and thou shalt be cut off from the earth.” — Exodus 9:15
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 7:14
Another April shower in May. On this Tuesday, it is dreary, drizzly, cold and gray. So far for the month of May, we’ve had almost 3 inches of rain.
It really poured Saturday night. Lloyd’s hay field had a seriously big pond. We had two geese arrive Sunday morning. They didn’t stay long. Maybe the breakfast buffet didn’t offer any palate pleasers.
Our mom sure had a good birthday on Friday. It was her 92nd. She got four vases of flowers all in one delivery. Then the flower guy and his daughter sang “Happy Birthday” for her. Sis Barb and LaDonna both brought her an arrangement of cupcakes in interesting containers. They looked like flowers. They were amazing! They were made by Water’s Edge sweets, which is Mrs. Ed Otto. Our granddaughter Julia Yoder even came to give her a birthday hug. She felt pretty special!
It seems like the little old lady has moved in again. I got suspicious when things started disappearing. One thing was a small container that I use for my evening pills. I knew I had taken my pills, but the next morning, I could not find that container. I looked everywhere, even the trash, though not too thoroughly. Later in the day, I was taking the trash to the dumpster and I thought I should check it again. I opened the bag and there it was. I wonder if I heard her chuckle?
Then this past Friday, I decided to go do some of my cleaning. When I got to work and wanted to get my supplies out of my bag, there were my wet, dirty rags from the week before! Did that little old lady hide those things in the bag so I wouldn’t see them and wash them?!
I also feel she sneaks into my closet and alters my dresses. Not making them smaller, but stretching the elastic so they hang on me like gunny sacks. And when I look in the mirror, she sticks her wrinkly old face in front of mine and cackles!
I hope she moves on soon! Maybe I should cover her face with one of the masks I’m making. Yes, you heard right. I am making masks. I have a strong dislike of the claustrophobic, obnoxious things, but if the nursing home wants some, I’ll make them. It is easy and kind of fun.
At this point, I have time. With all the rain, it will be awhile before I can get in the garden. And right now, the grass is too wet to mow. By the time I can, I may have to bale it. I hope my rose plants don’t die before I get them planted.
Oh, yes! Some happy news! We have another great-grandson. That makes four. Grandson Robert and Marilyn Yoder have boy No. 2. His name is Logan Matthew. I don’t know when we will get to see him.
In closing, pizza is a mystery, a marvel of geometry — the box is square, the pie is round, the triangles we gulp down.
How about trying these delightfully refreshing bars?