“But we know that the law is good, if a man use it lawfully; knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers, for the sexually immoral, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for slave traders, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine.” 1 Timothy 1:8-10
We have another beautiful spring day. Matter of fact, we’ve had two beautiful days in a row. Yesterday was a very nice day for laundry. Yes! I’ve been waiting for that since — well, probably February.
Today, again, I did laundry. Why not? The sun is shining. It is very pleasant.
Last week, we had a finch hanging around, cheering us with his delightful song. I actually bought a feeder and bird seed. I have not seen hide nor feather of him this week. Was my food not good enough?
Yesterday being such a nice day, I decided to check the garden. With much trepidation, I dug up a spadeful of dirt. To my delight, it was crumbly, not the muckety-muck I expected. I went to the buggy shed, again with trepidation, and dug out the tiller. Lo and behold, it started right off! I went out to the garden and started tilling. Praise God, it tilled so nice! I don’t believe our garden has been this nice in the spring since we’ve lived here! I planted onions and peas. For some odd reason, I didn’t have any radish seeds.
Now last week, that wasn’t quite so good. First off, the generator decided to not run. Groan! Maybe it needs oil. So I proceeded to give it oil — still nothing. For some odd reason, I took off the gas cap, pulled the rope and the thing purred to life. Well! I checked the gas cap. It had an “off” and “on.” The arrow was pointing to “off.” So I moved it to “on” and I was good to go. Huh! How that got turned to “off” is beyond me.
Now, the lawn mower is another story. I was happily mowing the other afternoon when I saw granddaughter Lynetta corning up the path with little Jamin. Instead of turning the key to “off,” I just let go of the bar and everything stopped. Then I remembered I shouldn’t do that, so I hurriedly turned the key to “off.”
After spending some time with the grandchildren, I went back out to mow, and the mower wouldn’t start. Oh! I probably drained the battery. I tried to use our charger on “engine start.” Nothing. When Lloyd came home, he came over to try — same song, second verse.
OK, I’ll call Power Plus in the morning — which I did, and talked to Jason. He asked, “Is it in neutral? The blade disengaged?” Yes and yes. OK, someone would be out. I then went out to check, and yes, it looked like it was in neutral. Dave comes out, looks at it, moves the bar a fraction, turns the key and the thing springs to life! Was I embarrassed? I’ll say! I felt so dumb!
When I was mowing again, I pondered on how this happened. How come I hadn’t pulled the bar all the way back? Oh yes! I was going very slow because I was trimming under the willow tree. Had I been out on the straightway, going full throttle, I would have pulled the bar all the way back. The way it was, it was almost in neutral.
Oh well, incidents like this happen, I believe, to keep one humble. Else I might get “big feely.”
I made a yummy dessert — quite unplanned, as I don’t do desserts. Too much sugar! But anyway, one of my readers had a recipe she got out of my column years ago. I don’t remember where I got it or when I put it in. Anyway, she was having a problem with it and thought I could help.
So I looked up a similar recipe. It is cinnamon pudding. The one I found had only a slight variation, so I tried it. Oh my! It is good, but really sweet. I sent her the variation. I hope she has luck with it, because it is really good! We ate some, I gave some to my mom, and the rest I took up to Lloyd’s.
In closing, living is a lot like licking honey off a thorn.
Since rhubarb will soon be on the menu or maybe already is, you might want to try this pie.