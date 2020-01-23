“These six things doth the Lord hate; yea, seven are an abomination to him. A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood. A heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, a false witness that speaketh lies and that soweth discord among brethren.” — Proverbs 6: 16-19
Oh my! Another dreary, misty, gray day. It’s been a week at least since we’ve had any amount of sunshine. My batteries have their red lights flashing. At least it feels that way.
And yes, our other batteries need a boost with the generator.
On Sunday morning, my mom realized she didn’t have heat. This wasn’t because of low batteries, but I was suspicious that the water pump wasn’t working.
So I hit the panic button — well, not quite, but it was Sunday morning, and what can you do on a Sunday morning? I did what I generally do — call sis Barb. So she and Elmer came out.
Elmer thumped the pump thingy — well, he tapped it — and all the lights came on — which before, only two were on and there should have been four. It’s been working ever since.
I needed to hook up the charger to the generator for our battery, and it didn’t work. I picked it up to see if I could decide what might be the problem. It slipped and I dropped it, banging it on the floor. It started working.
Later on, same story, second page, so I banged on it and it started up. I told Erwin these gadgets are just like some people: You have to hit them upside the head to get their attention so they will work.
We had mild weather, but to my humanness, it was not pleasant mild — although I am glad that this past weekend was warm. Had all that rain been snow and/or ice, we would have been in trouble.
Part of the unpleasantness is our barn lot. It is covered in almost-knee-deep gloppy, sloppy, stinky mud. I am so afraid one of these mornings Diamond will come into the barn having rolled himself in that sludge.
He does have a shed to be in, but that is getting really quite nasty.
We did have a bright spot this week. Every year after the holidays, our church has a good-deed jar. They put in names of those who are disabled, widows, widowers or just elderly. Then the young and able-bodied draw a name and do a good deed for that person.
Daughter Rachel fished out her dad’s name. Of course, I benefit from that, too. Actually, she did plan that. She got someone to bring Erwin home from work for two days so I wouldn’t have to leave. Plus she took us to Yoder’s for lunch.
Granddaughter Kaitlyn Yoder got in on that deal. She was staying with Rachel because her mom, Jane, took Sherilyn to get her braces removed from her teeth. But anyway, I thought Rachel’s idea was the best!
I expect Sherilyn had two joyous things happen just recently. She got her braces off, and last week, she got to move into her new room upstairs in their new house. After three plus years, Milton and Jane’s children are moved upstairs, and they now have two bathrooms. With three teenagers and five other people, one small bathroom just wasn’t sufficient, to say the least.
I took a tour of their house. The downstairs isn’t finished yet, but I could see that it will be really nice. I am almost envious of her kitchen floor. It is what I would have wanted. But back then, when we went to choose what we had to choose from was ugly or uglier. Oh well, it’s serviceable, so what!
Anyway, I liked the upstairs, and I was impressed. Grandson Lavon had made his bed! Wow! Good for you, Lavon! Keep it up!
It seems this week is filled with appointments. I really haven’t accomplished anything except just the basics, and barely that at times! I really need to clean up my sewing room/office. I have several projects going on in there. And just recently, I got the urge to crochet again. Or maybe some embroidery work.
I thought I had some quilt blocks, but the closet needs a major cleaning in order to find anything. So I just sighed (or was it a groan?!) and walked away. I’ll get to it later ...
In closing, courage is fear that has said its prayers.
How about an old-fashioned spice cake this week?