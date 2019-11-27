“But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” John 14:26-27
On this Tuesday afternoon as I write, it is very dreary. And you know me — on a dreary wintry day, just lead me to an easy chair, hand me a throw, a good book and a cup of coffee, and I’ll be good to go! Unfortunately, today, I have to keep on writing.
With my energy level at rock bottom, I have a hard time seeing the beauty of the day. Having a badly bruised, broken or cracked rib just doesn’t help at all. I can’t lie comfortably in bed, so part of the night is spent on the couch, resulting in less-than-restful sleep.
This is probably my fourth experience with a cracked or broken rib. Twice it came from bike accidents; the third time, I fell off the storage-shed porch. This time, our horse squished me against the wall. I’m pretty sure I heard bones crunch.
I’m getting along mostly OK, except when I have to cough, it hurts so bad. And when lying down, I have to have numerous pillows, and still it isn’t comfy. But I’ll be fine in about four to six weeks!
We had the pleasure of having our dear friend Mona Hunter visit us Saturday. Her daughter from New York brought her out. Thank you, Karen! I have been wondering how she was doing.
We had our Plank family Thanksgiving gathering Sunday at sis Louise and Dale Kauffman’s house. Louise could show off her newly remodeled kitchen. Her old, dark cabinets were replaced with white ones. She has a light gray floor. It is really nice and bright.
I’d like to have new cabinets. After 11 years, our pine cabinets are dark and dreary looking. But, oh well, they’ll do.
There were some revelations made at our gathering. My siblings figured it would be too late for me to write about them. But they were wrong and underestimated their sister/columnist!
My brother Marx must have had a senior moment, although he is not actually a senior. Or maybe he just takes after his sister, whose name I won’t mention — she can be a little air-headed. At any rate, he couldn’t find his phone in the truck. So he used the flashlight on his PHONE to search the floorboard. Oh, duh!
Then sis Barb revealed how one time, probably a year ago, she took me to Champaign to the foot doctor. Our mom went along and sat in the front, or Barb would have never gotten this past me. She had on two different shoes. Sometime on the way she realized it, so they dropped me off and hightailed it to the nearest shoe store and never told me — until now. It wasn’t too late!
One day last week, I decided to rearrange the furniture in our living room. That meant emptying two bookcases. And that was a lot of books! I culled some — a mere box full. I wanted to take them to the MCC Thrift store in Arthur.
Since I had to go to the doctor the next day, I decided to do it then. Sis Ferne was taking us. We get to the store, backed up to the back door, I rang the bell; no response. I banged on the door; no answer. Ferne called on the phone; still no response. OK, I’ll go around to the front. It’s dark inside! What?! Then one of the ladies came to the door and told us they had no power! A transformer blew!
All along Illinois 133, the businesses were dark. We decided to go uptown to see where else the power was off. It wasn’t off on Vine Street, and since I needed stamps, I decided to stop by the post office. When I got in, I met Elmer Stanford, my eighth-grade science teacher at Arthur Junior High. He almost didn’t recognize me. When I told him I was Millie Plank back then, he was like, “Oh, I can see it now.”
In closing, you know technology has passed you by when after a power outage, nothing you own is blinking.
How about trying these easy pecan rolls. Maybe for a holiday brunch.