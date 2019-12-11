“And when Jesus saw he was very sorrowful, he said, How hardly shall they that have riches enter into the kingdom of God! For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle’s eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God. And they that heard it said, Who then can be saved? And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.” Luke 18:23-27
We have sunshine again! Yay! On Saturday I think we had almost 2 inches of rain and just gray, dreary, heavily cloudy for several days. At least it wasn’t over the top windy, frigidly cold or deep snow. And we survived!
Not only would our battery on the solar panel blink out and have to be revived with the generator and charger, I felt like that, too!
But now we have a whole day of sun. It is sort of windy, but I think I can bike through it.
I have a weight-loss journey session this evening. I do want to bike. I’m not doing too good on my exercise regimen. For one thing, I really don’t feel like exercising and I really like even less to keep a food journal. I hate how those words glare accusingly at me when I write down foods I’m really not supposed to eat!
Anyway, with my injured ribs, it really was hard to exercise. They are much better but still quite sore.
I wonder, does that affect my mind or coordination? Of course, I am just inclined to be airheaded and klutzy.
We had pancakes and sausage for supper the other evening. Yes, we have breakfast in the evening. Sometimes.
Anyway, they were gluten-free pancakes and actually quite good. And very virtuously, I used agave nectar for syrup while hubby could enjoy his warmed-up real pancake syrup.
I had used a small pan to warm up the syrup and it was right beside the stack of pancakes.
He commented on how good the pancakes were. Or maybe it was the syrup that made them so good. I just sniffed in a self-pitying way and reached for another pancake. That silly thing flipped right off my fork and jumped into the pan of real syrup.
Hubby actually accused me of doing it on purpose so I could have a good pancake. I just sniffed again! And really, had I tried, it wouldn’t have happened so neatly!
Then there was this incident with the wastebasket. It was quite full, so I just mashed it down, turned to walk away and heard this awful growling, buzzing noise emitting from — where? Is there a vicious animal loose?! Or are the Russians coming to get me?! I tell you, for an instant, my hair stood on end! Then it soaked in! I had a battery-operated can opener that wouldn’t work even with new batteries. So I tossed it in the trash. I didn’t think to remove the batteries. I guess I must have pushed the button when I mashed down the trash. Why work then?!
I guess Christmas season has begun. We had our first group of carolers. Unfortunately, my mom wasn’t home, so she missed out.
We always have the carolers come into the room between our apartments. My mom has a quilt in frame in there, so I told them to just stand around it the best they could. I thought the girls were going to sit down and quilt instead of singing. Not!
Oh my! It is such a nice day, I really should go out and clean our buggy. It is so horribly mud splattered. One can hardly see through the windows.
But this must be finished first. And I did my laundry so I have to bring that in. Such a blessing that I could hang it outside to dry. It will smell so good!
And I have my bike in the kitchen. This morning it was too cold outside to work on it so I brought it in the kitchen. I didn’t get finished before it was time to get Erwin from work. So now I have to finish that.
Hey! Only 18 more days until winter solstice, then the daylight will start being longer.
I mentioned this to Milt Otto at work. Then he sort of threw cold water on me. Not actually! But he said then the cold will be stronger. I know, I know, my dad used to say, as the days grow longer, the cold grows stronger. Oh well, no winter ever lasted forever and no spring ever missed its turn.
My “in closing” comes from the Reader’s Digest. Nick Offerman, comedian: Choose your favorite spade and dig a small, deep hole, located deep in the forest or a desolate area of the desert of tundra. Bury your cellphone and then find a hobby.
I tried this recipe and we really like it. You might want to substitute cinnamon for the pumpkin-pie spice. And go easy on the spice.