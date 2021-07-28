“Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee. Deliver me from blood guiltiness, O God, thou God of my salvation, and my tongue shall sing aloud of thy righteousness. O Lord, open thou my lips, and my mouth shall show forth thy praise. For thou desirest not sacrifice, else I would give it; thou delightest not in burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.” Psalm 51:13-17
A beautiful summer day! How wonderful! I love summer, the smell of freshly mowed hay, the taste of the bounty of the garden — green beans, corn on the cob, tomatoes. And the fruit: fresh peaches, blueberries — ah, yes, we are richly blessed!
I have a surplus of green beans, so I am canning mine for daughter Cindy and her family in Dale. Sadly enough, our garden is not very productive (except beans!). Oh well, it doesn’t take much for the two of us.
OK, folks, it’s happening again: “On-line” shopping in Arthur! Yep! On the County Line, the Mennonite Mile or Magnificent Mile, if you will.
On Aug. 4, the stores will be open until 10 p.m. There will be giveaways. Pick up a punch card at any of the six stores, have them punched at each of the participating stores and you’ll be eligible to win. Children 30 and under — Oops! I mean 17 and under — get six chances to win $25 cash; adults 18 and older, one of six $50 gift cards.
There will be refreshments. Let me give you a run through of the stores:
- If you come in from the south, you can park at Family Health Foods, 2008 County Road 1800 East. A shuttle service starts at 5 p.m. The health-food store is just that, remedies for any (or almost any) health issue: natural remedies, gluten free, sugar free, non-GMO and vegan, plus housewares, lots of neat items and decor for the home.
- Next is F.D. (“Fast Delivery”!) Miller Feed Co., a farm-supply store. F.D. passed on a number of years ago and son Andy took the business on. And I’ll quote Andy: “I became an overnight success. It took 20 years!” He has almost anything for the farm and pets. If he doesn’t have it, he’ll do his best to get it. He has a very nice,clean store. But beware of the dog in the store — ot’s a plushapoo (I think)!
- Next is Furniture Plus. It has recently been taken over by a grandson of the previous owners, Glen and Irma Yoder. And yes, they offer a variety of furniture, plus those super-duper grills that cook and bake and do almost everything else except wash the dishes! So buy a recliner and take it easy while supper is being made. But you’ll have to get up and wash the dishes!
Next to Furniture Plus is the shoe shop. Get your feet shod in the latest style (moderate!) and comfort. Or just visit with Richard. He likes to talk! He’s our nephew, so ...
- Oh no! I missed Shady Crest. How awful! They are right after F.D. Miller. I am so sorry. How could I?! That is where I spend most of my time shopping. There and the Health Food Store. Not so much at F.D. We have only one horse and no pets — except my husband, and he doesn’t eat dog food! That’s why I spend so much time at Shady Crest! They have farm-fresh produce, fresh fruits in and out of season (some, like blueberries and strawberries, you can get almost anytime). They have fresh baked goods and decadent fruit rolls, and their snickerdoodle cookies are ever so good! Well, all their cookies are! And the ice cream, oh my! If you don’t want to get addicted, don’t buy the pecan praline! From 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4, you can meet the owner of Uncle Bob’s ice cream.
Last but not least, we have Tools Plus, a do-it-yourselfer’s dream of tools, and whatever else you need. Also they have garden tools, household stuff, frozen foods, seafood, fruits, meats, just a large variety. On Aug. 4, they will have no sales tax and free doughnuts and coffee all day.
All stores have some items with some percent off. The other stores have free refreshments after 4 p.m.
So, take off and drive through our idyllic countryside and view the beautiful crops and symbolic horses and buggies, in all manner of styles: cruisers, carts, wagons, etc. And watch out for the bikes!
In closing, when you are going through something and wonder where God is, remember that the teacher is always quiet during a test.
Try these bars this week.
Berry Cheese Bars
2 cups flour
11/2 cups oatmeal
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter, room temperature
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 can pie filling of your choice
8 ounces cream cheese
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup lemon juice
Mix oatmeal, sugar, salt and butter until crumbly. Take out 11/2 cups crumbs; put rest in bottom of greased 13-by-9-inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix cream cheese, condensed milk and lemon juice until smooth. Spread on top of baked crust. Top with pie filling. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Bake for 40 minutes.
This is very good with black raspberry or blueberry pie filling.