“If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in his love. These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full. This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” — John 15:10-13
This is Monday afternoon as I write. The last Monday of 2019. Day after tomorrow, Lord willing and we are alive, we can hang up new calendars. I’d like to think that my thought will be, what can I do for Jesus this year?
I like calendars, for some odd reason. I hang them everywhere. I used to get a “Precious Moments” calendar, but I guess they quit making them as I can’t find any anywhere. So for a couple of years I got a Dachshund puppy calendar. Now I get a coffee calendar with scripture verses. You know, I have OCD, obsessive coffee disorder! I also think I have a touch of the actual OCD.
This is vacation week for Hubby, so he doesn’t go to work, but I still have to go clean. This morning, it was too windy to bike, so I had to take the horse. I made Erwin go with me so it would seem more in routine.
I also think our horse is a summer horse. When it gets cold, he acts crazy. I don’t like winter, either, but I don’t act crazy. Or do I?! Erwin figures my winter dislike rubs off on Diamond (the horse). But really, if Diamond wouldn’t act up, I wouldn’t have such a dread of winter.
Christmas week was awesome as far as the weather was concerned, so nice and mild. I really should have taken the time to clean our buggy, but, well, that is a chore that can be easily ignored.
On Friday morning after Christmas, we decided to go to Yoder’s for breakfast. I had gotten a gift card as a gift.
I was almost embarrassed to go with our very dirty buggy. But then the buggy right beside ours looked just as bad, maybe even worse. I have no idea whose it was, but I did feel somewhat better.
Our whole family — children, grandchildren, special friends, my mom — we all 24 of us piled in on daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller in Dale on Christmas Day. There were five generations present. Our great-grandsons are absolutely adorable! Zackrey Yoder is 14 months old. He is walking. Jamin Chupp and Alex Yutzy are 9 months old. Jamin is 5 days older than Alex. Alex lives in New York. They crawl in the same fashion and go everywhere.
We had a very enjoyable day, even if our breakfast haystack was a little short on some of the ingredients. I made the gravy and didn’t make nearly enough. The bacon also didn’t reach the end of the line. But that’s OK, it was still very good!
In the afternoon, some of the youth played a couple of different games. I helped play Dutch Blitz, a fast-paced and LOUD game. It was hilariously fun!
Mikel, Mary Lorene and Alex Yutzy arrived from New York on Monday. They had their family Christmas on Tuesday.
I was feeling a tad bit sorry for myself that we couldn’t be there to join in the fun and games.
Come to find out, the weather was so nice and mild, the youth played volleyball and the others sat around the bonfire. On Christmas Eve! I couldn’t have played volleyball. But just sitting around the fire would have been so enjoyable!
Even on Christmas Day, the weather was so totally nice and sunny. It was in the 60s. Later in the afternoon, some went out to the pond. When Marilyn, grandson Robert’s wife and Zackrey’s mom, heard that, she was like, Do they have Zackrey out there?! Oh my! My heart’s about to jump out of my chest!
We asked if she doesn’t like water. Oh no! I get seasick in the bathtub!
We did go out. Grandsons Willard and Wendell were giving rides with their boat. It’s a flat-bottom boat, a John boat I believe Freeman called it. Or maybe it was a Billy-Bob, whatever. It had a motor, not real powerful, but still, anyone who dared risk life or limb could have a ride.
Seriously, though, they were very careful. They didn’t even try to dump their Grandma Otto in the pond! All in all, it was a good day, a very good day!
In closing, a watched pot never boils, but it does get paranoid.
