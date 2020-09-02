“My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation; he is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory, the rock of my strength; and my refuge is in God. Trust in him at all times, ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah.” Psalm 62:5-8.
Good afternoon to everyone on this wonderful summer afternoon. It is indeed a nice quiet afternoon in our corner of the world. Granted, the heat index registers at 113 degrees. It is humid, but hey, it’s summer! I love it!
For once, the dogs aren’t trying to out-bark each other. There is very little traffic, so quiet and peaceful.
Maybe I’m glad I have this writing to do. Otherwise, I might think I have to go out and work. But really, as of now, all that’s pressing is to pick my tomatoes. They are a sorry-looking bunch.
The squash plants continue to slowly die out, but I think the squash are ready to bring in — most of them, anyway. I really should fix some for supper. We like them sliced thin and sauteed in butter.
Actually, I like mine on a sandwich with a slice of tomato and onion. So good! And our onions this year are exceptionally good.
I did send some of my Egyptian walking onions to Ohio. I told them I would box them up and send them out UPS, as it is a little far for them to walk. And anyhow, I was afraid they would get sidetracked and end up back in Egypt!
I figured maybe this week I wouldn’t have to mow the yard as it seems kind of dry, but it does look like I should after all. And I’ll have to use the trimmers. And you know I don’t like to do that.
I did get some weeds sprayed, so now that looks somewhat better. And I’ve been taking time to give my roses some TLC. I have some beautiful roses. I believe I’ll get some cones this year to cover them. Hopefully, they won’t freeze.
This has been kind of a stressful week. I have an appointment Wednesday to get Diamond reshod. I thought already last week he had a loose shoe or two. On Monday, I was sure of it. That always gets on my nerves so badly. What if he loses a shoe before I get to the horseshoer?
Today especially, my prayer was that those shoes would stay on. They did. So far. Unless they came off out in the lot. I just hope I can get to Larry Helmuth’s before he loses any and my last nerve is shot!
Last week on the way home, I guess you could say we had a flat tire. The rubber came off of one rear wheel. So we were running on bare steel with that wheel. It wasn’t bad on the oil road, but when we hit the gravel on our drive, our horse started getting dramatic. He did not like that grinding noise behind him.
Oh, dear! Now what?! I thought he was going to bolt. Then I thought he’d take a backing spree. I didn’t know where we’d end up! I was just glad we weren’t just leaving town when that happened!
Yesterday afternoon, we heard some voices outside. I went to see what I heard, and sure enough, here comes little Jamin. Not by himself! Aunt Lynetta was with him, of course.
Jamin comes up to the door, peers in through the screen and says “knock, knock!” I let him in, he toddles over to his great-grandpa, chattering, then over to the toys.
Pretty soon, I asked if he wants Pop Snax. He did, of course! He knew just where I keep them. Then he shared with Grandpa. Such a day brightener!
He — Jamin, not Grandpa — is just starting to pick up phrases. The other day at his Grandma Yoder’s house, a spool of thread was on the floor. He toddles over, picks it up and says, “for goodness sakes!”
In closing, if you have half a mind to do something, it might be wise to check with the other half before acting.
I kind of like the name of this cake. It’s catchy! And the cake is delicious! I’m sure if you don’t like coconut, you could omit it, but I guarantee you, it wouldn’t be as good!
By the way, in my last column, the recipe had a mistake. In the ingredients for the crust, I had listed baking powder. It should have been baking soda.
Ugly-duckling cake
For cake
1 package yellow cake mix
1 (16-ounce) can fruit cocktail with juice
1 cup coconut
2 eggs
1/2 cup brown sugar
For topping
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1 cup coconut
To make cake, combine cake mix, fruit cocktail, coconut and eggs in a bowl; blend well, then beat two minutes.
Pour into a greased 13-by-9-inch pan. Sprinkle brown sugar over top. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched.
To make topping, bring butter, sugar and milk to a boil in a small pan. Remove from heat. Add coconut. Mix well.
Spoon over hot cake in pan. Serve warm or cold.