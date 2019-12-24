“And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace, goodwill toward men.” — Luke 2:12-14
Today, on this 17th day of December, it is our 49th anniversary. We didn’t have nearly this much snow back then. We did have some, but barely enough to make tracks. I believe the temperature was about the same, in the 20s.
On Sunday evening, we sure got a bunch of snow. It just came so silently, we didn’t realize how it was piling up. Actually, it was kind of nice, except it did cause us to cut our evening short.
We had our Plank Christmas gathering at sis Barb and Elmer Gingerich’s. We had a new face in the crowd. Niece Carli Plank brought her special friend, Kendrik Allen. Welcome, Kendrik. (We aren’t always as crazy as we were Sunday!)
Anyway, as Carli lives in Chicago, she was to leave early enough to catch the train in Mattoon. She had to be at the station by 6:15 p.m. When they got ready to leave, we all realized how much it was snowing and how much it had already snowed. So everybody just kind of picked up and went home. And then Carli ended up missing her train and her mom, Cathy, had to take her all the way to Chicago. They encountered bad roads, making traveling very slow, like 20-25 miles an hour.
Other than that, we had a really good day. Elmer grilled ribs and brisket on their Treager grill. Yummy! We had baked beans, corn muffins, party potatoes and way too many desserts. Sis La Donna brought a yummy dessert. I’m thinking I’ll get the recipe to put in my column.
In times like this, I get full way too quick. Couldn’t we just go back the next day for a rerun? Nah!
The snow we got Sunday evening kept us home Monday. It really wasn’t so terribly cold, but with all the snow,I figured Erwin didn’t have much business out in it.
In reality, the bottom line is, I figured the snow plows would be out hard and heavy, and, well, our horse just does crazy things, especially if they come barreling down the road behind us with all that noise and snow flinging. So we just quietly stayed at home.
We did go to work today. I can only skip out on my cleaning for a day or so.
I kept thinking the snow could wait until next week, but then, no, we want to go to Dale on Christmas Day. We want to go to daughter/sister Cindy and Freeman Millers’. Their daughter Mary Lorene and Mikel Yutzy from New York are planning to be there, too.
It will be so interesting to see our little great-grandsons all together. Zackrey, the oldest, is 1 and is walking. Jamin and Alex are both 8 months old. They are crawling and discovering the wide, wonderful world. Jamin is granddaughter Cynthia and Richard Chupps’ little one, and Alex is from New York.
Soon after Jamin was crawling and discovering new amazing things to touch and taste, he found something. How he found this — well, leave it to a curious little boy. Way back in some obscure corner that Cynthia had forgotten about was a hole that the former people living there had stuffed steel wool in to keep the mice out.
This stuff was old and rusty, and yes, Jamin found it. Cynthia found him before he had actually ingested any. He was mostly pulling it apart, thinking (I imagine) how fascinating this stuff is. He loved to see how it crumbled and made a nice mess on the floor!
So, yes, we are all excited to see everyone and catch up on the latest.
This is now Wednesday afternoon as I finish this missive. We have wonderful sunshine, but it is not doing much in the way of melting the snow from our solar panels. Our panels are covered with snow and our battery can’t charge. And son-in-law Lloyd refused to get up on the roof to brush the snow off the panels.
Why is that, do you think? It’s only a snow-covered roof and bound to be very slippery. Oh, well, we can manage with the generator and a charger.
In closing, I have resolved never to do anything that I should be afraid to do if it were the last hour of my life.
I did get that recipe from LaDonna, so here it is: