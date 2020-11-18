“O God, thou hast cast us off, thou hast scattered us, thou hast been displeased; O turn thyself to us again. Thou hast made the Earth to tremble; Thou hast broken it: heal the breaches thereof; for it shaketh. Thou hast showed thy people hard things thou hast made us to drink the wine of astonishment.” Psalm 60:1-3
Good morning to all on this mild November morning. It is cloudy and windy, but not cold so far. Hasn’t this weather been awesome?! It was hard to believe it’s November, but hey, I’m not complaining. I’ll enjoy it as long as it lasts. I think by this evening, the temperature is supposed to plummet down into the 30s.
Church services being held at daughter Rachel and Lloyd Yoder’s are now history. We had such nice weather to get everything ready. Now we can put stuff back in place and get on with a more normal routine. If there is such a thing!
The thing is, as usual, I overestimated and have way too much peanut butter left. I sure wish I could get it to our daughter and family in Dale. They would clean it up in a heartbeat. They don’t have it for their church lunch. I don’t see how they survive! As if!
Things went pretty much without incident getting ready, considering that Lloyd had two funerals to attend. There was one small incident with little Jamin in the pantry. Jamin is 20 months old and a busy little boy, but sweet nonetheless.
Maybe he wanted to help Grandma get ready for church and thought he’d start in the pantry. Now what is in this jug? I can’t lift it, but the cap comes off. Wonder what it smells like? Hmm, kind of oily. Now I can’t get the cap back on right. Oops! It tipped over.
Oh my, now what? Well, I don’t think Grandma had mopped yet. I better go while the going’s good and find another occupation. Ho hum, all in a day’s work!
This is now after lunch. I brought Hubby home, we had a bit of lunch; he’s never very hungry, and I could eat a bear (a small one). I then decided to do laundry. It was quite windy, but what if it’s worse tomorrow? Anyway, with my lines on the patio, it isn’t so bad.
I think I was actually procrastinating from getting this done. I can’t leave it at the library tomorrow anyway as they are closed for Veterans Day.
One would have thought yesterday was Veterans Day. The mail didn’t go and didn’t go and didn’t go.
I had a big stack of mail and two letters that really needed to go since the mail really won’t go Wednesday. At 6 p.m., I finally gave up and brought the stuff in again. I didn’t want to leave it out overnight. At 6:30, the mail went and my stuff was inside.
Oh, well. I really wonder what the holdup was. I guess if I need to know, I’ll find out. If not, well, I’ll just wonder.
Now that church has moved on, the cleaning done, I am kind of at odds with myself. I don’t really know what to start.
I guess I’ll get the most dreaded thing out of the way first. I don’t really dread it that bad, but still, I have some qualms. My mom needs a new black dress, and she just can’t see well enough to sew black, plus she doesn’t have a good pattern anymore.
So I said I’d make one that fits good. I like sewing, but I don’t do a lot anymore. Even daughter Rachel makes Erwin’s shirts. She does a much better, neater job than I. But we’ll see how it goes.
Actually, I’m kind of anxious to do it, but what if I do such a good job, she’ll throw out her other dresses so I could make her new ones. As if!
In closing, it takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.
How about some made-from-scratch banana pudding?
Banana pudding
3 cups whole milk
2 cups half-and-half
6 large egg yolks
1½ cups sugar
½ cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers
4 medium bananas, sliced
1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
In a large heavy saucepan, bring milk and cream to a simmer. In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch and salt. Whisk a small amount of hot-milk mixture into egg-yolk mixture; return all to pan, whisking constantly.
Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Cool 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Line bottom of a 3-quart trifle or other glass bowl with half of vanilla wafers; cover wafers with half of banana slices followed by half of pudding. Repeat layers. Press plastic wrap onto surface of pudding; refrigerate until cold.
Just before serving, remove plastic wrap and top with whipped topping.