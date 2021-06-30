“The rod and reproof give wisdom, but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame. When the wicked are multiplied, transgression increaseth; but the righteous shall see their fall. Correct thy son, and he shall give thee rest; yea, he shall give delight unto thy soul. Where there is no vision, the people perish; but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.” — Proverbs 29:15-18
Oh, my! It is a beautiful day out there! Not windy, not humid, just pure sunshine from a blue, blue sky. Some cotton-candy clouds are drifting up from the horizon.
One thought I don’t like to entertain is that we have now had our longest day of the year, but there is comfort in the fact that it will take awhile before it will be noticed that daylight fades earlier.
So anyway, here I am on this beautiful day, sitting by my desk, wishing I could be outside. Maybe working in the garden.
I’m pretty sure there are peas that should be picked. I thought last week that they were done, but now that we had rain, they might still develop. But, oh, my! What a mess!
We had a windstorm go through here early Saturday morning. It blew my pea fences over, and the plants are in a tangled mess. It looks depressing! I think the tomato cages stayed upright.
My flowerbeds need attention, but this week is too full of appointments — something that I don’t handle very well at all!
Husband Erwin has been having issues with dry, scaly, cracked skin on the palm of his good hand and peeling, tender fingertips. I have tried almost everything under the sun to heal it to no avail. He finally gave up and wanted to go to the doctor.
Anyway, his appointment was yesterday afternoon. She took one look at it and said it’s plaque psoriasis. Now why didn’t I think of that?! We spent quite some time by the doctor, then had to go to town to pick up a prescription that wasn’t there.
Not having had lunch, I decided to go to Heartland Deli for some coffee. Julie had fixed some hot dogs — a new thing for them — so I decided we each needed one to eat on the way home.
That was a mistake to get just one for each of us! Those things were so good! We wished we’d had a couple more!
Anyway, it was late afternoon when we got home. I was glad I had done my laundry early. It wasn’t folded, just still “curing” in the basket. I was also glad I had washed all my cleaning rags Saturday afternoon when I got home.
Because of lack of sound judgment or whatever it was, I didn’t go clean Friday evening as usual. It looked so stormy, and I don’t like to be on the road if it gets really windy. I also don’t like to leave all the cleaning for Saturday. But that is what I did.
It was kind of nice to have a Friday evening at home. I should have finished cleaning our house, but no, I guess I was too lazy or something. So on Saturday, I had all my cleaning jobs, plus our house. It wasn’t so bad, but I did have to keep lecturing myself.
It felt good, though, going to bed Saturday night, the house all cleaned up, the cleaning rags washed. But now, with all the appointments this week, I’m running behind schedule. What is a schedule, anyway?
At least today, Hubby didn’t have any work at the workshop, so that gives me extra time at home, but I have an appointment at Willowtree this afternoon. And tomorrow, a horseshoeing appointment.
Too bad I don’t have reclining seats in the buggy so I could kick back and snooze while Diamond is getting new shoes. Or at least, his hooves will be getting trimmed and reset.
But then, hopefully, I’ll have all afternoon and evening at home. But what to do first? So many things are clamoring to be done.
I’m back now to finish this. A couple of weeks ago, maybe three, when I went to Willowtree, I wrote about the green wheat field. It is now golden. We don’t have “purple mountain majesties,” but we have “amber waves of grain.” It looks really nice, but yes, soon, it’s harvest, and then ...
In closing, are you more worried about doing things right, or doing the right thing?
Use this recipe to dress up a burger or use as a side salad.
Creamy Sweet Onions
Makes 4 cups.
5 large white onions, thinly sliced
21/4 cups of sugar
11/2 cups cider vinegar
11/2 cups water
4 teaspoons salt
1 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons mayo or Miracle Whip
1/4 teaspoon celery seed
salt and pepper to taste
Place onions in a large bowl. In a saucepan, combine sugar, vinegar, water and salt. Bring to a boil; pour over onions. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Drain onions, discarding liquid. In a bowl, combine sour cream, mayo, celery seed, salt and pepper; mix well. Add onions and toss to coat.