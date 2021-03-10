“The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works. The Lord upholdeth all that fall, and raiseth up all those that be bowed down. The Lord is righteous in all his ways, and holy in all his works. The Lord is nigh unto all that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.” Psalm 145:8-9, 14, 17-18
March: It came in like a lamb, but now what? Whatever. I’ll enjoy this pleasant weather while we have it. It is still chilly today, but the sun shines so nice. And if one is out of the wind, it is warm.
I woke up during the night Saturday and thought it sounded like it was raining. I thought, surely not. But yes, later, when I got up, we had over an inch.
In spite of the weather being gray, cold and dreary, it was a good day.
Our grandson Jeffrey Yoder was baptized and taken in as a member of the church. That is so precious and warms my heart.
Another bright spot in the otherwise dreary day was that we got to see our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale. We had a good but too-short visit with them Sunday afternoon.
We are getting piles of seed and flower catalogs. It kind of does kindle of flame within. And yet, I’m not quite ready for garden work. If the ground dries off as fast as the snow melted, maybe I should already have my seeds.
This nice weather makes it so enjoyable to do laundry. I almost want to wash everything in sight that doesn’t move. Well, not everything. I’ll leave Hubby in his chair! I’d really like to clean the windows, but so many other little things keep cropping up.
Monday morning, I spent most of the time between coming home from work and before I had to go get Erwin on the phone, checking messages and returning calls. When I got back from picking up Erwin at the workshop, I had to finish my community newsletter so I could get that in the mail, then I did laundry.
We kind of skipped lunch, as I went to go visit our grandson, hopefully to cheer him up. If I didn’t when I was there, I probably did when I left! By the time I got back, it was time to chore and take care of the laundry.
Today, my morning was short, too. I came home from work long enough to replenish my energy with a snack and energy tea (don’t think it worked!), then I had to leave again.
I had errands to do before I picked up Erwin from the workshop. I met a friend in town and chatted too long. I had wanted to stop at Shady Crest and stock up, but I was running late. So I figured I could do it tomorrow.
Shady Crest will be closed March 8-20, so yes, I need to stock up. I am excited for them that they can have a bigger store. What fun!
Everything actually worked out OK.
One thing I got done was going to the gas station to get gas. Our horse has in the past not liked that stretch of highway from the four-way stop to the station. But today he was good as gold, which he has been all winter. I am so thankful. It made the winter so much more enjoyable, or at least stress-free.
So now I’m trying to get this missive finished. My counters are littered with fragments from my shopping this morning and my mail from today.
We are having workday at Jane’s house this week and I take desserts. So I’m trying to decide what to make. Do I want to make a tried and true, relatively simple, or do I want to try a new recipe?
She wants to make chicken broth. That is kind of a fun thing to do. We can all work together, especially when picking the meat off the bones. And it’s good to have a salt shaker close by! But then that tends to take the edge off the appetite for lunch!
In closing, let’s quit asking Congress for help, and let’s start getting on our knees and asking God for help.
The recipe for this week is a scaled-down one for gravy that we like to use for large crowds, weddings, etc.
Gravy
1 stick butter
1/2 cup flour
2 cups water
2 cups milk
1 package brown gravy mix
1 can cream of mushroom soup
Brown butter and add flour. Stir until sort of browned.
Add water and flour slowly, stirring constantly to prevent lumpy gravy. A whisk works great!
Then add rest of ingredients and salt and pepper to taste.
If you want sausage gravy, fry sausage in butter, then add flour.
Sometimes I use chicken broth with meat and don’t add gravy mix and mushroom soup. Whatever works best for your taste. And I use all milk.