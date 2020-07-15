“For I was an hungry, and you gave me no meat; I was thirsty, and you gave me no drink; I was a stranger, and ye took me not in; naked, and ye clothed me not; sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not. Then shall they also answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when saw we thee hungry, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?’ Then shall he answer them, saying, ‘Verily, I say unto you, inasmuch as ye did it not to the least of these, ye did it not to me. And these shall go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into life eternal.” Matthew 25:42-46
Whew! It’s summer in July and quite warm. Anyway, if you consider the temperature of 91 degrees with a heat index of 108 quite warm. And hardly a breath of air stirring. I am using a small, personal fan — something I rarely do, as I sort of have an aversion to fans.
This heat wave makes a person not want to stir more than necessary. I am glad Erwin didn’t go to the workshop today, so I don’t have to leave in this heat.
It is just a quiet morning with barely any traffic. Probably the only thing that really appreciates this humid weather is the corn. The crops look amazing, considering how late some were planted.
We did have a short, fast shower yesterday afternoon, resulting in over a half-inch of rain. It was so very welcome and brought a short reprieve from the heat. It also saved me from having to water the flowers and garden.
There is one flowerbed that just doesn’t flourish like the others. I have quite a few to water, so I just put two 5-gallon buckets on a wagon.
I got to thinking about this one flowerbed and about an unrepentant person. If one wanted to talk to him/her about Christ, you wouldn’t just dump the whole works on them at once. It would do more good to just gently but consistently sprinkle them with God’s word.
So maybe I’ll have to try just sprinkling them and maybe working the soil.
It is still a little different. They are only flowers, and I am generally in a hurry. And it takes several trips to the hydrant to get everything watered.
I had made a job sheet for myself yesterday. Sometimes it seems like a morale booster to check off each job as I complete it. But then, as often is the case, the day does not go as I planned. I did get a couple of jobs marked off, and God sent the rain, so I didn’t have to water the flowers.
The granddaughters from next door came to our door wanting help. Unknown to anyone, their freezer door didn’t close properly, causing a freezing and thawing mess. I went to try to help them decide what to do with the food. I believe most of it was OK. The dogs might have got a good meal or two.
Oh my! I can’t seem to stick with my writing. Maybe my brain is fried or cooked, or at the very least poached. It is only 103 degrees with a heat index of 108 by now.
I took the bike to go get the mail. I had to stand to pedal. That seat was hot!
Is it because I’m getting old, or why does it seem so very warm? I feel so lethargic. Used to be it really didn’t bother me. But somehow these last two days, I can just kind of sit around.
I heard the neighbors mowing their yard and it did nothing to me. I just thought I hope they were drinking lots of water. Of course, our yard really doesn’t need mowing. I hope the rain we got wakes it up. It looked kind of deadish.
I’m glad it wasn’t this warm last week when granddaughters Andrea and Kaitlyn were here. I don’t know what we would have done.
Andrea made cupcakes and Kaitlyn put the sprinkles on after Andrea had them frosted. They also helped me make salad eggs for lunch. It was enjoyable to have them here. But this week it would be too warm to bake anything.
I have quite a bit to do, but right now it barely seems important. I almost can’t even think!
In closing, always borrow from a pessimist. He doesn’t expect it back.
Maybe you’d like to try this:
Coney Island sauce
Makes 2 cups.
1 pound ground beef
1/2 medium onion, chopped
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1/4 cup ketchup
1/2 cup water, divided
11/2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Brown ground beef and onion in a frying pan. Crumble very fine as it browns. Drain.
Mix in tomato sauce, ketchup and 1/4 cup water. Add seasonings. Cover and simmer until well blended.
Add remaining water or more if needed to make juice while cooking. Serve with hot dogs.