“I will bless the Lord at all times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth. The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them. O taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man that trusteth in him. O fear the Lord, ye his saints; for there is no want to them that fear him.” Psalm 34:1, 7-9
On this Tuesday as I write, it is a beautiful day, a tad on the windy side. There is rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for this afternoon, but so far, it is clear.
I would so much like to be out mowing, but first things first, this story must be written. Doesn’t everyone have a story to tell? It’s just most don’t put it in print every week.
Anyway, life goes on. For some, they must now find a new normal. Our heart goes out in deep sympathy for sister Sarah Ann and her family, who have to do just that. Some of you readers may know her as Sarah’s Horne Cooking.
Her husband, Marvin Helmuth, passed away early Friday morning. I believe it was 12 years ago that he first had surgery for the removal of a brain tumor. For a time, life went on as usual, but again and again, another tumor cropped up, resulting in more surgeries, maybe six or seven over the years. He is now at rest.
Sarah Ann has a great support team with her family. The children did really well in helping care for their dad.
This seemingly unfair pandemic we are slogging through — I won’t use the c-word, and I don’t mean “cancer” — I am so tired of it and the paranoia it creates. It prevented the family from having a funeral like we are used to. Marvin touched many lives, but these friends were not allowed to attend. But they were still allowed a decent funeral, of which we are truly grateful.
And also, because of this pandemic, we were not allowed to attend our grandson’s wedding in Dale. It was April 24. It just seemed so unfair. Maybe I was thinking they just couldn’t get married without our presence. Maybe it pricks our pride that they actually could and did go on. No, really, it’s just that I was so looking forward to the day.
We could have listened to the sermon via conference line. I considered getting all duded up in our wedding finery and sitting in the shed by the phone, but we didn’t. We actually only got to listen to the songs they sang before the sermon.
I had not realized how much I missed hearing those church songs. It seriously made me cry. It was like my soul was parched and those songs were like a glass of fresh, cool water.
I am so hoping we can have church again, even if we still have to practice social distancing to a point, like not shaking hands or even having our traditional meal. I do believe I can do without peanut butter, cheese and homemade bread, but I do want and need the spiritual food and fellowship.
I am having a hard time right now. Daughter Rachel is out mowing their yard and I so badly want to go mow. But this time I really need to use the trimmer first. And I have to mix the gas for the trimmer.
I really was going to help my mom get some of her seeds planted, but the garden was not quite dry enough. And I also have flowers that need to be planted. Pretty soon, they’ll just give up.
I got some stuff to put in the flower beds to keep the dogs out. Huh! What a joke! And waste of money! They still just come up and make themselves comfortable in it.
I made my first batch of garden tea. Ah, summer! I love to go out and clip off the tea, I love to smell it brewing, it even has a really good flavor if you sweeten it. I just can’t drink sweet tea. So Hubby drinks garden tea, I drink Luzianne or Lipton cold brew. Ah, yes! Iced tea, flip flops, summer! I love it! Bring it on!
In closing, time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it, you can never get it back.
If you are still gathering rhubarb, you may want to try this jam.