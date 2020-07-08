“Be merciful unto me, O God: for man would swallow me up; he fighting daily oppresseth me; mine enemies would daily swallow me up: for they be many that fight against me, o thou most high. What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee. In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me.” Psalm 56:1-4
This is Tuesday, the last day of June. Just a short while ago, we were hit with the shutdown and bemoaning the fact. Summer seemed a long way off. Now here we are, still coping with the effects of the pandemic. But at least it’s summer, and I love it! And today is a very pleasant summer day.
Yesterday truly was broiling. I think the heat index went up to 117 degrees, and the temperature I think was 110 degrees. I really didn’t mind, mostly I was inside. Today is quite a bit cooler, and really, we could use some rain.
I was going to spray the beans, but it looked like it could rain soon, so I decided to wait. Now it looks like I should have gone and sprayed them. And yet, I just got up to get a glass of iced tea, looked out west, and yes, it certainly looks like a storm is brewing. I sincerely do hope it holds off until after lunch. I took hubby to the workshop this morning and need to get him about lunchtime.
I should probably go check my laundry. Yes, I did laundry, even if done yesterday. I wash every day, mostly just because I can, but last week, I couldn’t wash after Wednesday, so I had a bunch yesterday. But it wasn’t too bad.
After I was done, I went up and fertilized Rachel’s flowers. I got up way, way early yesterday morning so I could get my one community newsletter written and hopefully catch up on my mail.
Since Erwin went to the workshop, I had to go get him, but I still got a fair amount of stuff done. One project is finally out of my sewing room. Yay!
A little while before shutdown (actually, when Erwin took retirement from HCK), I started cutting and sewing carpet rags. My sewing room was chaos. I considered maybe putting up caution tape!
Yesterday, I finally finished my carpet rags and took them to Hershbergers so they could weave them into carpets. I then cleaned up the sewing room. Sigh! I need more room. Or do I just have too much stuff? Probably that.
I finally feel like I’m getting sort of caught up. I still have some projects going, but it doesn’t feel so overwhelming.
A funny thing happened while I was doing laundry this morning. Last week, when I did laundry, I was missing a sock. I searched everywhere. I’m saying — everywhere! Sometimes things get tangled up in other clothes. But no, it did not appear. I gave it up for lost, figuring the spinner ate it. Which is what must have happened, then it decided it couldn’t digest it.
This morning, it regurgitated that sock! I was spinning a load, and suddenly, plop! There by the spout was the missing sock. How it got between the cylinder and spinner wall, I’ll never know.
Crazy things happen. One morning last week, I was on my knees cleaning around a bathroom stool at my one cleaning job when I saw a critter scurrying along the wall. I am thankful I am not prone to screeching or I would have shook the walls. It had, like, a hundred legs, or it looked like it! Plus being really gross looking.
I grabbed my cleaner spray bottle and sprayed mightily. That thing braked with every leg and came right at me with an evil gleam (I think) in its eyes. My heart stopped then accelerated at a ridiculous rate. I grabbed a wad of TP and eradicated that critter from this Earth for good. So there! That’s what it gets for scaring me so badly.
So now we have a much more pleasant visitor, and I have no plans for eradicating this one. It is a very cheerful wren. I love to hear it sing.
Another first was the volunteer peach tree that came up about five or so years ago. This year it finally had a few peaches. Mostly just on one branch. And that branch broke off in a wind storm we had recently. I was so disappointed. There are still maybe four or six left. I hope those ripen. It will be interesting to see what develops.
In closing — it matters not how a man dies, but how he lives. With fresh blueberries coming on the menu, you might want to try this recipe.
Glazed blueberry bars
Crust:
1 3/4 cups flour
1 1/2 cups quick oats
1 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup soft butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Filling:
3 cups fresh blueberries
1/2 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon lemon peel
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Combine crust and press 2/3 into a greased 9 inch by 13 inch pan. Sprinkle with 2/3 of blueberries. Put remaining crumbs on, then remaining blueberries. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool. Then mix glaze and drizzle over top in crisscross fashion.