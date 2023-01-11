My Amish Home | Finding myself in a slimy, squiggly situation
“For we walk by faith, not by sight: we are confident, I say, and willing to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. Wherefore we labor, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him. For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” 2 Corinthians 5:7,8,9,10
Tuesday morning, I’m actually starting this on a Tuesday morning instead of late afternoon. How does that happen? I don’t know. Maybe because it is a new year, and I can actually improve myself. Whatever — it is a new year, new calendars on the wall, but I don’t make New Year’s resolutions. I just try each morning to do better than I did the day before. But being the weak human I am, I fail time and again.
So, anyway, on this cloudy, soggy morning, I’ll try to corral my thought and get something written. I feel like I’m washed out, what with all the rain we’ve had. But at least right now, it is a little brighter, not exactly sunshine, but the clouds seem thinner.
First, before I started this, I had to sweep. Well, before that, it was getting the generator going and get started charging batteries. With all the cloudy weather, the solar panel battery could not keep up. I did have to sweep because when I walked into the kitchen, what I saw just totally freaked me out! I was horrified.
There on the floor in front of the cabinets was one of those gross, slimy, squiggly worms that come up out of the ground in the spring when it rains a lot. I did not scream. That early in the morning would have been terrifying. But I shuttered, shivered and almost gagged! I disposed of that critter. Then, to my horror, I saw another one just inside the door. How dare they! And how? Did they actually get washed in under the door?
Anyway, I shook the carpets and swept. I did not find anymore. Do those repulsive things dine on crumbs? Did they think I had a buffet spread out for them?
Anyway, it is a soggy world out there, but I do believe it quit misting. The walks haven’t dried off yet. But really, 60 degrees in January. It’s kind of unreal. Is it “global warming”?
I guess while it is warm and not raining, I should clean windows. I wonder, if the sun did shine, could I tell? I do need to start cleaning. Anyway, some corners sadly get neglected. Daughter Rachel and Lloyd will be hosting church services on our little commune soon. But first I have a quilt to finish.
This past week was vacation, and I had thought I could get a lot done. Maybe even the quilt would be finished. But it was not to be. I’m not sure why. It seems I don’t have a real reason, except possibly a motivation problem.
It was so cloudy and dreary. Thinking back, I wonder what actually did I get done except just the normal necessities, laundry, meals. I actually did cook. Surely some other worthwhile things. Right now, it seems a little vague. Sigh —
I know I got up later mornings. Say, I could get used to that! But you know, I was glad to get back into routine. It seems though that Hubby and I kind of got into the habit of playing Marble Chase evenings. He wins a lot of the games. I try to be a good sport about it. And every now and then I’ll wallop him good.
In closing — why can’t life’s hardest problems hit us when we are 16 and we know everything?
How about trying these macaroons?
Salted caramel macaroons
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1 12.25-ounce jar of caramel ice cream topping
1 cup flour
11/4 teaspoons salt*
2 14-ounce bags shredded coconut
11/2 cups chopped pecans
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper. Spray with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the condensed milk, caramel topping, flour and 3/4 teaspoon of salt; mix well. Stir in the coconut, pecans and chocolate chips until well-mixed.
Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 1 inch apart on cookie sheets. Lightly sprinkle tops with remaining salt. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Store in airtight container.
*sea salt is recommended.