“But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed indeed. If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is in vain. Pure religion and undefiled before God and the father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.” James 1:25-27
The first Tuesday of September. Labor Day and all its hullaballoo in Arthur is now history. The big cheese festival thing was mostly successful. I guess, anyway — I wasn’t there.
I started uptown on Saturday but chickened out. Looking north on Vine Street, it was a sea of people. I decided in a hurry, I don’t have to go there. I went to the bank then got out of there.
Had I no obligation at home, I might have wandered around. I surely would have found a funnel cake somewhere. Or a bloomin’ onion. I love those things. I know, I know, they aren’t healthy, but ...
Way back — way, way back, when the girls were small, the big thing in Arthur was sidewalk sales. No blocked-off streets — well, probably a few because there were some food vendors. I always got the girls a funnel cake. I don’t think bloomin’ onions were born yet back then.
I had the weekend off from cleaning except my Saturday-morning job. I was kind of disappointed that Hubby had to work Friday. Although I wonder how I would have managed two days at home. It just doesn’t happen. We were both home all day Monday. I was like, hey, I could get used to this! But yes, it being only one day, it was hard to actually get started.
I could finally get my bedding and throws washed. I have a queen-sized throw that didn’t fit into the spinner. It took all day for that thing to dry. I also defrosted both refrigerators. One has real issues. It needs some work. And I finally got my mail caught up. I had forgotten to order ink, so my copying was limited. I finally got my ink, then I ran out of paper. Sigh ...
I have been battling with ants in the kitchen and sometimes elsewhere. I know in Proverbs it says to consider the ant and be wise. Well, I will, just not in the kitchen.
As soon as a crumb hits the floor, here comes the army, hauling it off to their secret lair. I admire their diligence, but don’t come to the kitchen. It seemed Home Defense just drowned the one present. So I got these little ant traps and put them in corners. So far, it seemed they got the message.
Now I have to work on crickets. I think one fat granddaddy took up residence under the couch. I know God had a reason for making crickets, but I abhor those dudes in the house! I don’t mind their chirping outside on a quiet summer evening, or maybe in the barn, but please not in the house!
Wow! It’s raining. That came up fast. How nice! It’s just a mild summer thunderstorm, but yes, wind, enough to send me scurrying through the house, closing all the windows. It is soul cleansing, refreshing, so soothing. I really like it. As long as it doesn’t get fierce.
I was outside earlier, I thought it was quite pleasant. Then the sun came out from behind a cloud. It was almost like a blast from a furnace. But now, it is raining, some lightning and distant rolling thunder. So summer! So fresh!
I guess I won’t work outside. Too bad I don’t have my tomatoes; I could maybe make my salsa.
If plans hold out, we’ll go help granddaughter Cynthia can peaches. I’m looking forward to it. Although baby gold peaches aren’t the easiest things to can. Mostly, it’s the pits that are so hard to remove.
I remember way back, soon after we had moved to our big house over by Sullivan, I had, I think, five bushels of those things to can. Erwin’s sister Dorothy was there helping. We sat outside to peel them and had to keep moving because the sun did. Then the water quit coming. We had rural water. Well, you can’t can peaches without water.
There was a schoolhouse just down the road on the corner with a well and a pump that still worked. So we’d go there, get water with buckets so we could finish canning our peaches.
In closing, all of us like to see people smiling and laughing, just not on a windy day when we are chasing our best hat down the street.
I have to take dessert on workday, so I’m taking this apple pie. Only one will have peaches instead of apples.
Apple cream pie1 9-inch pie crust, unbaked
3 cups thinly sliced apples, preferably
yellow delicious
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
1/4 cup flour (I use perma-flo)
1/8 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine 1 cup sugar, flour, salt and cream and beat until thick. Add to sliced apples and put into pie crust.
Combine 1 tablespoon sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples.
Bake for 10 minutes. Turn temperature down to 350 degrees, then bake for another 40-45 minutes.