“O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things, and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things. But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.” — Matthew 12:34-36
On this Tuesday afternoon as I write, we have a beautiful spring-like day. It is windy, yes, but we have sun, wonderful sun. How I love it! It seemed like there was such a dearth of sun this winter.
We saw robins and heard redwing blackbirds and meadowlarks. Those three birds that are among the first heralding the arrival of spring.
Granted, spring is officially a couple of weeks off yet, but still ...
And I suppose March did come in like a lamb. Maybe if it goes out like a lion, it will be a well-contented cub. You think?!
Oh! But the sky is beautiful! Blue with puffy white clouds. So awesome!
I need to make a correction concerning the second book Clara Miller is writing. It will not be available at the Home and Garden Show. The first book will be there, but the second is not yet ready. Sorry about that. I misunderstood.
Makayla, daughter of Dennis and Clara Miller, was scheduled for surgery Tuesday. Dennis and Clara were to stay in Cincinnati, where the surgery was done. I hope I have this right, but I think they have to stay three months. After school lets out, Lori and Jolen can join their parents.
The Home and Garden Show, set for Friday and Saturday at the Otto Center, will have something for everyone. If nothing else, come for the food! What’s better than food and fellowship anyway? Especially, the more you eat, the more you’ll benefit Dennis and Clara.
So come and enjoy the day! Or days! And maybe by then I’ll be off my very strict sugar-free journey and can enjoy more of a variety of food.
It really isn’t so bad or difficult. Unless I’m confronted with cheesecake from Jo’s Diner. Those things are decadent!
I attended the Ladies’ Retreat on Friday evening and Saturday. The dessert Saturday was cheesecakes. And yes, I cheated! I ate a small square. It was so good! The rest of the food also had a blue-ribbon rating!
It was a very interesting time and well worth it to be there. The main topic was on homemaking. The only thing wrong with it for me was, it came about 49 years too late!
And speaking of sugar-free, it is supposed to help your mental clarity. Well! I wonder how bad I would be if I was doing sugar!
One of the ladies in church had hip surgery. So we church ladies were to shower her with greetings.
And me, I’m terrible at sending greetings. Even the grandchildren’s birthday cards are a month (or more!) late.
But I so virtuously dug out a card and even wrote a cheery note with it. I trotted out to the mailbox, patting myself on the back (my arm is still lame — not!).
The next day, I brought in the mail, and underneath a couple of envelopes peeked a familiar-looking envelope. It was a pretty, flowery one.
I was, like, what? I pull it out and then put my head down on the table, making a noise. Erwin asked me what was wrong, and I told him I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. This greeting, it came back. It had a stamp and a return address label, but NO OTHER ADDRESS!
Mental clarity?
Maybe because I’m trying to find a new normal. With my husband not working, my twice-daily treks on the road came to a screeching halt. I’m finding it hard to adjust. I don’t have to get up way over-the-top early. No wonder I’m messed up!
In closing, when you are angry, pretend you are a bird; sing a loving little song and don’t say a word.
Since I’m not eating dessert, I crave the richest, most decadent ones. I think this might be it.