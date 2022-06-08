“He riseth from supper and laid aside his garments; and took a towel and girded himself. After that, he poureth water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel wherewith he was girded. Then cometh he to Simon Peter: and Peter saith unto him, Lord, dost thou wash my feet? Jesus answered and saith unto him, what I do thou knowest not now; but thou shalt know hereafter. Peter saith him, thou shalt never wash my feet. Jesus answered him, if I wash thee not, thou hast no part with me.” — John 13:4-8
Ho-hum, it’s late afternoon on a Tuesday and I am barely started with this epistle. It clouded over after a beautiful sunny morning. It is warm, so wonderfully, no-sweater warm! Ah, yes! My kind of weather.
Last week, we had days that were chilly and dismal, I figured it was Mayvember. It definitely seemed more like November than May.
We did get rain that really helped the garden. It seemed to give the stuff mood to grow.
Memorial Day was really nice. I expect a lot of people took the day off to do fun things like fishing, boating, picnicking, whatever.
I was at home happily working away. I, of course, first had to go do my cleaning job. Hubby had the day off, so that gave me a break. I didn’t have to leave at noon. I got quite a bit of hings done, although not exactly what I had in mind, due to the intervention of strawberries.
At noon, neighbor Betty came to the door with 2 gallons of strawberries. She said they started at 5 a.m. and got 46 gallons and asked if I wanted 2. I took them. She said I could have more Wednesday, but those won’t be free. That is perfectly fine. I decided I want at least 3 more gallons.
Since Erwin wasn’t working, I didn’t have to leave as early, so at 6 a.m., I was out using the trimmer. That job is not high on my lists of fun things to do.
When I got home, I did the laundry then went out to do the fun thing — mow the yard! I mowed until almost lunchtime, then brought in the laundry and put that away. We had lunch, and I actually cleaned up the lunch stuff and washed the dishes right away. I don’t always! But this time, I was glad I did. Because Betty came with the berries. So after a short nap, I took care of those. Then I finished the yard.
I took a look at the yard and decided it needs tilling. I did that and watered my plants and flowers. Whew! I had a good day! But my feet claimed I abused them. And this morning, I wasn’t sure they had forgiven me!
It certainly was a better day than Friday. Erwin had Friday off, too. So I had these lofty plans of what all I would get done. Well! First after I got home, I wanted to do laundry. But the generator wouldn’t work. I thought if I changed the oil, it would work. But I couldn’t get the screws loose to take the cover off to get to the oil thingy.
Rachel said she could wash some things for me. OK. I threw together some stuff, and by the time that was done, it was raining. So I had to put up a line inside.
When Lloyd came home, he tried to get the screws loose. He finally had to bust them loose. He changed the oil. It still wasn’t running quite right, but he figured if I baby it along, it will be OK until I can get it to the shop.
Baby it?! I threatened it! Not! It actually runs fine.
I got the laundry caught up Saturday between my cleaning jobs. But I’m not getting caught up otherwise. It seems the hurrier I go, the behinder I get!
The Lloyds are hosting church services Sunday. I always like to get my house all cleaned, too, but I don’t see it happening this time. Not with strawberries coming. And yet, that doesn’t really take that much time. But I always make the peanut butter and cheese spread, which really doesn’t take all that long, either.
I was so disappointed. I think Jif is the only peanut butter, but I couldn’t get any anywhere. Then I find out they recalled it due to it supposedly being tainted with salmonella. Oh, well ...
In closing: If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.
How about a different sandwich this week?
Sandwich filling
Makes 24-26 sandwiches.
11/2 pounds ground ham
1 pound ground beef, browned
5 pieces toast, crumbled fine
1 can cream of mushroom soup
2 onions, chopped fine
2 cups milk
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients; place in a baking dish and bake for one hour, stirring often. Serve on warm buns.