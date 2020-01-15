“Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgement ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” — Matthew 7:1-3
Here we are, the year 2020. Who would have thought 20 years ago, entering the new millennium, that we’d actually see 2020? I read somewhere that some people like optometrists and ophthalmologists and those sort won’t have a job. Everyone has 2020 vision!
So far, the weather has been fairly nice and agreeable. We did have a few no-sun days. I had to run the generator to charge the battery that’s hooked to the solar panel. But that was doable.
Today, on this Tuesday as I write, it is nice and sunny. The wind is cold, though. But the wind helped dry the laundry. The towels were so fluffy and smelled so good!
I guess I’m glad vacation is over. I did enjoy the mornings when I could just stay home. I did get a couple of jobs done that I can push back for ever so long. I got both refrigerators defrosted and I cleaned the buggy. That thing is probably 10 pounds lighter and pulls a lot easier.
I do have quite a few commitments penciled in on my calendar for January.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, I plan to go with Barb and our mom to Champaign. Mostly I just want to go to Staples. I was sure sorry when Staples closed in Mattoon. I would take my empty ink cartridges back for recycling and get rewards coupons. I’ve been saving my cartridges until I get to Champaign. I have 56. I wonder if they will credit me for that many?
I have a horseshoeing appointment coming up. You all know how much I like those.
My turn is also coming up soon to take a meal in to a church family. They just recently had a baby boy. She is a busy mother with three other boys and a little girl.
I have a weight-loss meeting coming up. I am almost embarrassed to go. I am the biggest unloser ever!
I thought I was doing fairly well, then — yes, holidays. Actually, I did pretty good in leaving the candy alone.
What is really hard to resist is, among all the tasty things in Shady Crest, is Uncle Bob’s ice cream. That stuff is really, really good. Especially the pecan praline. That stuff really makes my taste buds dance a jig! I can’t always find it in the freezer case. Last time I had to settle for rocky road.
And talk about taste buds dancing, I had something the other night that really set them jumping.
Our children butcher beef and hogs every year with the men’s family, Eli Yoders. This year, Marvin Chupp, Eli’s son-in-law, made liverwurst. I don’t know if that is the proper “English” term or not. It is the literal translation from Amish.
Anyway, brother Marx got some and told our mom to fix it along with pancakes and eggs. So Marx and Cathy came out for supper.
I went over before they came and tasted the liverwurst. Oh my! Was it ever good!
Marx gave us some leftover wurst, so I made pancakes, too.
Of course, I so virtuously made gluten-free pancakes and used agave nectar for syrup. I didn’t even flip a pancake in the real syrup, either.
So, yeah, Uncle Bob’s ice cream and Marvin Chupp’s liverwurst are the best! But no, not at the same meal. It makes my stomach clench in fear at the thought of both being down there at the same time!
I decided to have omelets and toast for supper. Somehow, I’m just not coordinated enough to get them ready at the same time. The first round of toast was burnt black! Not having a toaster, I have to make it in the broiler. Then the broiler drawer got off track. But we managed to get everything together before anything was really cold.
In closing, the difference between stepping stones and stumbling blocks is the way we use them.
How about these coffee treats for your next coffee break?