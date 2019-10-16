“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” Romans 12:1-2
This is a very beautiful fall morning. We have been having gorgeous weather even if it is chilly, very chilly. But it does warm up so graciously during the day.
Then at night, it is chilly enough that a warm quilt feels really good to snuggle under to sleep.
This is now much later in the day. I take it no one even realized I was gone. I had to go pick up Hubby at work. When we got home, our mail lady, Marilyn, drove in the lane. She normally doesn’t go until late afternoon.
I asked her if she got up before breakfast. She said she had an express delivery to make, so she decided to deliver our package right away, too. Was I ever delighted! It was my typewriter. Yes! Somehow a part got broken, so I had to send it back. I was beginning to wonder if I would ever get it again.
Slowly, things seem to get back to some semblance of order. I have my typewriter back. Our horse is definitely better. I don’t know — Is it the stuff I’ve been giving him or is it because we have some good hay? Probably a little of each.
Now if only someone had time to fix our weather station! Oh, well ...
Even my back is better and maybe my feet. Well, not much, but more tolerable.
I mean, who wants to not feel good with this beautiful weather?!
On Monday, I had five days worth of laundry to do. I was so thankful for the nice weather. I thought I would never get done!
On Tuesday, it was so nice again, so just in case, I did laundry again, after I got back from my morning journey.
I needed things from Beachy’s, so I told Hubby I would go from work and pick him up on the way back.
Well, I miscalculated. No surprise there, huh! Even with stopping at the gas station to fill our jugs, I was back way early.
And it really isn’t good to have a lot of time at Beachy’s. I push my cart too slow, so stuff has time to jump in as I go by. Like their single cinnamon rolls. Somehow, I think those are better than the ones keeping company with each other, nestled in one pan. And the small apple pies in the freezer. How do they get that door open??
Anyway, since I was way early, I decided to come home, unload the buggy and go back. Our horse did not think much of that idea. I almost couldn’t get him turned around in our drive to head back.
He just wanted to go to the barn!
After we got back, I did the laundry, then we had lunch, and then, most importantly, a nap! Just a short one! Then I went out to mow the yard. First I got rid of some overgrown morning glories. Then I partially chopped down a Mulberry sprout that was coming up in an undesirable place.
I don’t know if I will mow the yard again this season or not. Not if it doesn’t rain quite a bit, anyway. The grass is so dry, brown, dusty and itchy.
The garden is all cleared off except the ground cherries. Those are still very plentiful and very delicious. I thought for awhile I wouldn’t get any. Something else — bugs, ants? — seemed to like them, too. But I guess they got their fill as there are now bunches out there. One can once again track me through the yard by the ground cherry husks.
The neighbor men, a dad and his son, are baling our hay. If you can call ours hay. It does have a few stalks of alfalfa mixed in occasionally with the weeds.
It seems I never tire of watching hay being baled — those powerful horses, heads bent, pulling this hay-eating machine. It gobbles up the hay, row by row, spitting it out the back, all smashed together and neatly tied into bales.
In closing, trying to figure out modern art is like trying to follow the plot in a bowl of alphabet soup.
It’s pumpkin season, so how about these?