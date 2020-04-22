“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth in him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name fo the only begotten Son of God.” John 3:16-18
Good morning to all on this Tuesday with a sun that is trying to shine through the clouds. It is cold. I guess winter is not quite ready to release its hold. We had 32 degrees this morning. According to the paper, it is supposed to be 30 degrees in the morning.
Wonder what this will do to the fruit trees? Our peach tree that came up voluntarily had quite a few blossoms. It wasn’t loaded, but still, I figured we might get a few peaches. I have no idea what kind it would be because we start eating fresh peaches as soon as they come in season until the supply is exhausted.
We had such nice weather last week. I got all excited about it. My feel-good barometer went way up. Now this week it plummeted and I just shiver.
I guess this cold weather will give me a chance to do some more long-neglected projects. One is done. Yay! Grandson Robert’s quilt went home. Safely this time, I guess.
They picked it up. I wrapped it in shrink wrap. I did not want to put it in a garbage bag this time.
My only hope or consolation is that the other quilt was found by a homeless waif that was in real need of a warm quilt.
I do have another quilt to finish up. My mom quilted one for daughter Rachel. I get the job of sewing the binding.
I also have quilt blocks that were embroidered by my Grandma Yutzy. I would like to sew those together as a top so my mom could quilt it. It’s just that I’m kind of blank when it comes to a pattern and how to apply it.
This past Wednesday afternoon, I helped my mom plant her onions. We also did radishes. A thunderstorm came up so we hurried and finished up. I wanted to do some more planting this week, but now it is so cold. Yesterday was really windy. I guess it was some leftover March wind that had to be used up.
Last Thursday was also kind of windy and a tad chilly. But I had a pretty good day in spite of that. I did my laundry. I also wanted to clean house and mow the yard. I kept lecturing myself to get the house cleaned first. It took some doing, but I managed to listen. After the house was all cleaned up, I went out and mowed the yard. I had to wear a coat and scarf. That took some of the fun out of it. But I still liked doing it.
I knew I couldn’t do it on a Friday and I didn’t want to leave it until this week. Some places were pretty tall already.
Of course, Friday being Good Friday, I could rest. I didn’t need all day to rest. And with this social distancing and lockdown, no church services are being held. One misses the fellowship of friends and church.
And something I noticed, I was wondering if it was just my imagination or if it really looks like it. I talked to a couple of people and they also noticed it. It is the trash by the roadsides. Since we have only carry-outs instead of dining in, it seems there just is more trash.
I wonder how difficult it would be to have a trash bag in the vehicle, car or buggy, whatever the case may be, and just put it in there. Then take it to your own trash barrel. That would be one way to use up the plastic bags that accumulate since you can’t use your own reusable bags anymore.
You know, children hear and pick up more than we adults think they do. Our little grandson Aaron Joel, 5, of Dale was outside playing on a rare warm day a while back. Pretty soon he came in and told mom Cindy he thinks those flies have the coronavirus! Wouldn’t that be awful!
In closing, if you want to be happy, no one can stop you.
Do you need a snack for your children that are home from school? Try this. They could probably make it themselves.