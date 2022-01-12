“And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and to virtue knowledge; and to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness; and to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity. For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. But he that lacketh these things is blind, and cannot see afar off, and hath forgotten that he was purged from his old sins. Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall.” 2 Peter 1:5-10
It’s Tuesday again already. It started out all nice and sunny, but now this afternoon it is cloudy. Not heavily cloudy, but still ... and quite windy. Oh well, we’ll deal with it. I just hope we won’t get ice and/or snow. But what can one expect? It is winter, after all.
Yesterday was so nice and sunny. It started off cold, but it warmed up and wasn’t windy. After days and days and days of dreariness, it really helped my lagging spirits.
We have one more holiday, Jan. 6, then we can continue n in a formation, I’d think anyway. Somehow, this year, I had a really hard time with having my routine interrupted. Maybe it was because we had long weekends. It seemed I didn’t want to get back in the groove of getting up early, going to work, etc. Am I getting lazy? Probably old and lazy, I’m thinking.
It didn’t help that Erwin got sick. That was really trying. It is always so hard on my nervous system.
It was good that I could again do my one cleaning job Friday. He was sick then, but not too bad. But by Saturday, I was glad I was home all day to help him. He was quite weak, couldn’t dress himself, could barely walk. I poured tea and Maxim Restore (an herbal tonic) down his throat, pills, tea, more pills and more tea.
We couldn’t go to church Sunday, but his strength was coming back. He didn’t go to the workshop Monday, but did go today. He is much, much better. Praise the Lord!
I guess I get the afternoon off today. Lauranna, the little girl I take home from school, is being picked up by her aunt. I guess I am a wee bit disappointed. I really look forward to that little trip. But it’s OK. It is Tuesday, and I’m always working to get my column done by Tuesday afternoon. And this evening, we plan to go to the visitation of Sovilla Gingerich (Mrs. Elva).
Way, way back, when the girls were small, we lived in a trailer, and we rented the land where we had moved our trailer from Elva Gingerich. They had grain bins on that property, and in the fall, they would haul in grain with their big farm equipment. The girls would hang on the fence or their swings watching them. But surprisingly, they never got in the way. Ah, yes — those were the days.
It seems like a sad way to start off the new year, having to bury your mother and life partner. Our heart goes out to the family. We know God makes no mistakes, and he is good. All the time!
It seems I have a lot of time to think about things like that on my way to and from work. And then sometimes, it goes a little off track. Like the other morning, it was a misty, foggyish morning, or maybe it was a foggy, mistyish morning. Whatever. It was one of the many soggy mornings we had. The horse was plodding along, and I saw a cat coming out of the field. I figured it had been looking for breakfast. Then I realized it probably just got a “carry-out” as it had something in its mouth. It crossed the road and went into the yard. It was met by another cat. I don’t know if they shared, or did a fight ensue? I was too far past to see what transpired.
Vacation is past, the butchering is done, the meat is canned and frozen, and we’ll have some good eating this winter. Marvin Chupp, a brother-in-law to our son-in-law, makes the best liverwurst. Of course, my hubby isn’t so enthused about it, but that doesn’t keep me from liking it. Pair it off with pancakes or waffles, and you have a feast. It is also good with fried mush, tomato gravy and eggs.
In closing, parenting is hereditary; if your parents didn’t have children, you are not likely to have any, either.
How about trying this delightfully easy and airy dessert. You can buy a ready-made angel food cake. Or make your own if you’re so inclined.
Angel toffee dessert
Servings: 6 to 8
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese,
softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped
topping, thawed
5 cups cubed angel food cake
1/2 cup chocolate syrup
1/2 cup English toffee bits or almond brickle chips, divided
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and milk until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.
Arrange cake cubes in an ungreased 11-by-7-by-2-inch dish. Drizzle with chocolate syrup.
Set aside 1 tablespoon toffee bits; sprinkle remaining bits over chocolate. Spread cream-cheese mixture over top. Sprinkle with remaining toffee bits. Cover and chill until serving.
Store leftovers in refrigerator.