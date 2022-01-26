“Now these are the commandments, the statutes and the judgments which the Lord your God commanded to teach you, that ye might do them in the land whither ye go to possess it. That thou mightest fear the Lord thy God, to keep all his statutes and his commandments, which I command thee, thou and thy son, and thy son’s son, all the days of thy life; and that thy days may be prolonged. And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” Deuteronomy 6:1-5
It’s Tuesday again already. A windy, sort-of-cloudy, sort-of-mild kind of day. Yesterday was cold with heavy clouds — very dreary. But I made it through the day and over halfway through January. I believe I’ll survive, by the grace of God.
My thoughts are all scattered. I scrabbled around on the floor to see if I could find any, checked my pen for any words in formation, to no avail.
What’s a person to do? I thought things were better. The temperature did warm up, although the wind did get windier.
Then, when we came home from the workshop, things went askew, or should I say down? My husband fell. Again. It seems he has a hard time keeping his balance when it is windy. I don’t think he hurt his ribs this time. Maybe just his shoulder.
One of his co-workers died Sunday evening. We had planned to go to visitation and funeral. Now I don’t know. Should we go out in this wind or not?
I tried to stop his fall, but I was powerless. I feel so bad. We can’t just sit at home for fear he’ll fall again, now can we? I guess I need some lessons on caregiving, huh?
We did go to church Sunday. I wouldn’t want to give that up. It seemed so long since we were in church. It was four weeks. Four weeks ago, we went to a funeral; two weeks ago, Erwin was sick. I need the church. So I guess we’ll just keep on doing the best we can.
And you know what? All the time this was happening, I always just drove up to the walks by the front door, got off and opened the doors for Erwin. I didn’t tie up the horse, just “parked.” And our horse just stood there and waited till we were off the ground and I had Erwin in the house, then I got on the buggy and we went to the shed. He is a really good horse, just has some bad things that show up on the road occasionally. Or too often, especially if it is really cold. Or for no reason. You just never know.
I had a reprieve from my taxi duty yesterday. Lauranna, the little miss I take home from school, was sick. So I didn’t have to go get her.
I was sorry she was sick, but it was a good day to just stay home. I figured it would be a good afternoon to just curl up on a chair with my warm, fuzzy throw, a good book and hot tea or coffee. And I did, for a little while, but I had lots of things yelling to be done.
I had done my laundry, and being the wimp that I am, I did not hang it out. I knew the towels would smell so good, but I just couldn’t convince myself. It’s too easy to just dry it inside.
I also thought it would be a good day to have ham and beans and cornbread. So I got my beans and started cooking — but I guess not soon enough. My supper was just on this side of a disaster. I cooked the beans for hours and hours. They weren’t crunchy, but they weren’t mushy either, by a long shot. The cornbread was dry around the edges and half baked in the middle. Sigh ...
I borrowed this closing out of a paper we get, The Budget. I thought some of you might need or want these tips.
In closing, tips for driving in the snow. 1. Install winter tires. 2. Drive south. 3. Continue until you see palm trees. 4. Apply brakes and sunscreen.
Stay warm, dry, healthy and happy! How about some chicken enchiladas?
Chicken Enchiladas
Makes 8 tortillas.
2 cups cubed, cooked chicken
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
8 (8-inch) flour tortillas
1 cup sour cream
11/2 cup salsa
2 cups shredded cheese
1 can black olives, sliced
Shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes
and sour cream for topping (optional)
In a small bowl, combine chicken and cream cheese. Spoon about 1/4 cup mixture onto each tortilla. Roll up tightly. Place seam side down in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan.
In a small bowl, combine sour cream and salsa. Spread over tortillas. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Sprinkle with cheese and top with olives. Bake 10 minutes longer.
Serve with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, if desired.