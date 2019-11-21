“Servants, be subject to your masters with all fear; not only to the good and gentle, but also to the froward. For this is thankworthy, if a man for conscience toward God endure grief, suffering wrongfully. For what glory is it if when ye be buffeted for your faults, ye shall take it patiently? But if when ye do well and suffer for it, ye take it patiently, this is acceptable with God.” 1 Peter 2:18-20.
Winter came early! Oh my! It is frigid, but maybe it will ease up. It will not be officially winter until December. If this is fall weather, what will we have for winter weather? Oh my! It doesn’t bear thinking about!
On this Tuesday morning as I write, the sun shines brightly, the sky is clear, but it is frigid. At 10 a.m., it has warmed up to 10 degrees with a wind chill factor of minus-6. The wind speed is 14 mph.
We didn’t go to work today. Silly me! I was too puny, but yesterday scared me. With the temperature dropping and all that snow flying, I figured we’d be better off at home. Now we about have to go tomorrow. We can only skip out so much, and it will probably be worse or at least just as bad. Oh well, we’ll deal with it.
I had an appointment with Dr. Banghart yesterday. I need to have a tooth extracted. I don’t wanna! I am such a baby.
Anyway, we ate lunch then went to Walmart. I could almost not believe my eyes when we were ready to go home. It was snowing and blowing. Oh my! Everything was white!
Each time I go to Mattoon, which is not often, I always want to go to Rural King. But always, something comes up. It gets late or some other thing, and I can’t go. This time, I decided I will go there and also to Aldi. Well, guess what? Because the weather was so bad, I said we’ll just skip Rural King and Aldi. I have to go back next week. But I don’t think I’ll do any shopping. They’ll put me to sleep for the tooth, and I expect I’ll be Loopy Lou for quite awhile. Daughter Rachel is going along in case I need more assistance than sis Louise can handle, as she is the driver.
We had our Otto family Christmas gathering Saturday. We take turns hosting it. This year, it was brother John and Irene Ottos’ turn to be hosts. Since brohter-in-law Marvin Helmuth can’t leave, they decided to just host the affair at Marvin and Sarah Ann’s house. All the siblings were there except Joe and Jean Yoder from Ohio.
I figured I would have to once again split up my cleaning job, but I went in early and got done before lunch. I even had time to go home and clean up somewhat. It was such a good feeling that I didn’t have to go finish up after lunch.
We even had time after we got home to rest a bit before going to the viewing of Allen Hochstetler. Cancer claimed another victim. Allen was just 60 years old.
I just now took a little break and mailed some letters. It has warmed up some. If one is out of the wind, it really isn’t too terribly cold. Sitting inside my window and looking outside, it does look nice.
I am glad I cleaned all the windows inside and out last week. I just wish I would have taken the time to give the buggy a good cleaning. But surely I’ll have another nice, mild day to do it. If not, so what! I don’t think anyone cares. Or even notices, for that matter.
And anyway, it’s only four months until spring. Or should I say, it is still four months until spring. But just think how fast the last four months went. And yet, for me, the cold months go a lot slower. Am I a pessimist, or what?
In closing, a good description of patience would be the ability to let your light shine even after your fuse has been blown.
I tried out this week’s recipe and it is really good! Hubby loved it! I made the pineapple hot dish to go with it. Hubby was NOT impressed with that! But I loved it.