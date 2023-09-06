”O generation of vipers, how can ye being evil, speak good things for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil treasure bringeth forth evil things. But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgement. For by the words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.” Matthew 12:34-37
Here it is, another Tuesday has rolled around, and it is the last Tuesday of August. How can it be? One day follows another.
Last week was one long broiling week, though. I really didn’t get a lot accomplished. Just the bare necessities. And wiped sweat.
I did get the yard mowed by small increments. I didn’t use the trimmer. I guess I’ll probably have to this week if I mow. Which I probably should, as it sounds like next week we are to have more of the same.
I don’t believe I’ve ever used a fan as much as I did last week. I actually was going to get another one, but it was a little pricey. Actually, the price wasn’t too bad, but I figured I would need another battery and that would have really added to it. So I told myself, we’ve made it OK so far. But really, if we have another heat wave like last week, I may just go get one.
Erwin thinks we need air conditioning, and seriously, I don’t want it. I like to have my windows open. But someday, I may change my mind. Until then, I’ll have my windows open.
I was really excited the heat abated before Sunday, so church was held in a tent. And believe it or not, the side curtains had to be put up. The breeze was actually chilly. I was kind of disappointed. I like to have an open view to gaze around the countryside. But maybe this way I could focus better on the sermon.
We had a casserole lunch instead of the traditional peanut butter and cheese. Which was fine. It was delicious. And we had pie and ice cream for dessert.
We had to file into the house for our food, then back out to the tent to eat. Of course, I always fix Erwin’s plate, going with the men in his turn.
We have an elderly man at church who also can’t walk and carry a plate, so his daughter fixes his plate, as the mom is too near in the same condition. So, anyway, Karen and I, we are glad for each other, so one doesn’t have to go by herself.
We had double duty Sunday. We didn’t let our moms go in to fix their plates. So we made several trips back and forth, hoping the people didn’t think we were eating all that food ourselves.
Although it almost seemed like I could. It was that good! We had three kinds of pie; now really, which to take? Instead of only one big slice, I took a teeny slice of each. I figured I really shouldn’t eat too much as I knew we’d have more good food later. And lots of it!
We had an Otto family reunion at Otto Center. Elva and Rose Mary Otto are in charge of Otto Center, so they got the soft-serve ice cream machine going. Yummy! I still think they should have a machine that does the chocolate/vanilla twist.
The Marvin Helmuth family were hosts this year. The men had a PVC pipe that was in sections. The bottom part was made to put air in it. The top section was filled with candy. So they’d put air into the bottom section, pull the handle and blow the candy in the air. It would rain down, and the littles (and some of the “bigs”) would scramble after it. I don’t know who had the most fun, the men blowing the candy in the air or the children filling their bags.
I was just glad it wasn’t my responsibility to get those littles settled for bed after all that candy. I guess they didn’t eat all of it that night.
In closing — mankind is a peculiar species — he spends a fortune making his home insect-proof and air conditioned, then eats outside.
I think we’ll do this apple recipe this week.
Cinnamon apple puffs
1 cup water
11/8 cups sugar, divided
1/2 teaspoon red food coloring, optional
4-5 apples, peeled and sliced thin
11/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup shortening
3/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Heat oven to 450 degrees.
Bring water, 1 cup sugar and food coloring to a boil and boil for five minutes, till a syrup is formed.
Place apples in a greased pan. Pour syrup over apples.
Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Cut in shortening, then stir in milk to form dough. Drop dough by spoonful on top of apples and make a dent in top of each one.
Place melted butter, sugar and cinnamon in dent.
Bake for 25-30 minutes.