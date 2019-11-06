“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever.” 1 John 2: 15-17
Another dreary, gray, cold day. But it is almost November, so it can be expected, I guess. Yesterday (Monday) was also cold, gray, dreary and misty. Sunday was very pleasant and sunny, so maybe tomorrow?
Except the weather forecast doesn’t look very promising. I suppose I might as well put up my inside lines. I couldn’t do laundry today. Well, I would have had time before I had to leave again this afternoon. I was weighing my options, teeter-tottering again.
Kaitlyn, our granddaughter, arrives tomorrow (Wednesday). I decided it might be easier to do laundry with her here instead of trying to concentrate on writing.
It’s bad enough when I am by myself. Like today when I was typing my “Budget” newsletter, I filled one page, typed away on my second, got done and heaved a big sigh of relief, which mighty quickly turned into a horrible groan. I had forgotten to put in a new sheet of paper!
Anyway, this morning I had a dentist appointment. All weekend I’ve been battling a toothache. But it was not nearly as serious as grandson Lavon Yoder. His face was swollen, and he had extreme pain. The amount of pain pills he took would have done me in!
I didn’t want mine to get that bad. On Monday, I called the dentist. They could get me in. And you know what? This morning, it didn’t hurt anymore.
I felt like canceling but didn’t. It was just the calm before the storm. Yes, I have an infection, and it’s either a root canal or extraction. I think I’ll go with the latter.
So my whole morning was spent mostly in town because I didn’t have time to come home and go back to pick up Hubby.
And this afternoon he has an appointment with his upper cranial doctor. Maybe I can do part of the laundry when I get back. It can dry overnight inside.
I’m back and I don’t believe I’ll do laundry after all. Somehow, I’m just not in the mood. I’ll get this finished and work on my laundry tomorrow. Maybe I can hang out some of it. At least the towels.
This past Saturday was the annual Haiti Benefit Sale; I usually help out with the lunch stand. It is a little inconvenient with my cleaning jobs. I just split them up.
If it’s nice weather, it really isn’t a problem, except I get home kind of late. It is just that it is a little inconvenient.
But Saturday, oh my! It was OK when I biked to Otto Center to meet husband Erwin for breakfast. It was just lightly raining. But later on, it really did get bad. It rained cats and dogs, toads and frogs! Not really, of course, but it did come down in torrents.
I figured surely it would let up when it was time for me to leave to finish cleaning.But it didn’t. I called sis Cora Otto. She took me to finish cleaning. I thought surely by the time I get back to Otto Center, I can ride my bike home. Not so. It just kept on. So I put my bike inside.
Monday was misty, dreary, but it wasn’t windy or cold. I couldn’t or didn’t do any laundry, so I decided it would be a good time to go get my bike.
So I called sis Ferne. She took me to Otto Center. I got my bike and rode home. I am always kind of lost if my bike isn’t at home.
Oh my! Here I am freezing, have a sweatshirt on and am drinking coffee to get warm and I saw granddaughter Lynetta run to the mailbox, no coat and barefoot. Ah, to be young!
Oh yes! Remember the snooty Aria, the Maltese that snuck out after hours (well, maybe that wasn’t the way it was)? Anyway, she delivered her little “accidents,” four puppies that very much show dachshund genes. Moxies, they are called. We’ll see what they look like when they get older!
In closing, we are not what we think we are, but what we think, we are.
How about this casserole this week?