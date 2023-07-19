“Judge not, and ye shall not be judged, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven. And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say? Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will show you whom he is like. He is like a man which built a house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock. But he heareth, and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built a house upon the earth: against which the stream did beat vehemently and immediately it fell: and the ruin of that house was great.” Luke 6:37,46,47,48,49
Another late Tuesday afternoon. How does the time get away from me? I thought I had a Tuesday that I could devote to just writing, get done early, and then work in the garden.
I messed around this morning, mainly because the neighbors were having a house demolished. I had to go over and stick my nose in. Long ago, in my tweens or younger, we were neighbors, sort of, like we still are now. Only my mom and dad lived out the other direction. Anyway, it did kind of tug on my heartstrings to see that thing come down.
But, yeah, my morning flew by on wings; too soon it was time to go get Erwin. And somehow by noon, my energy had left. My batteries should be recharged. I should be ashamed of myself. It is such a beautiful day, I should be energized. But I’m dragging. Partly, and I guess it may be — ahem — my age, but it seems if I do a lot one day, the next day I’m dragging. I can barely get motivated.
I did laundry yesterday and mowed the yard. I guess I shouldn’t do both the same day. But, well, both needed to be done. It is so much more fun to mow now that the grass is green again and not so dry.
But the front yard, I hang my head, it’s embarrassing. One can sure tell where I ran out of weed and feed. And my skips. But that’s OK. We are far enough in from the road, no one can see it. And I don’t think the president is coming anytime soon, so we are good.
I had a funny experience in the barn the other morning. For a little bit, it was scary. It was early, still dark, I was putting the harness on Diamond. All of a sudden, we both heard a noise. Diamond stopped chewing and looked around. I kind of froze, my heart was pounding like a trip hammer. What is that, anyway? Nevertheless, Diamond went back to the business of devouring his tasty cheerios, well, oats that hadn’t been made into cheerios yet.
I then thought it had kind of sounded like a dog. And yes, here comes Skyler, Lloyds’ rat terrier, around the corner. Oh my, I closed her in the barn. It seemed like she wanted to tell me something, but I opened the door, and she scurried out. But soon, she was back. Uh oh, Skyler, did you have puppies in our barn? I opened the door, and she slipped in behind the hay. I was pretty sure she had puppies back there, but I couldn’t see her.
So I told Lloyds, and they were like, “so that’s where she is!” She had been missing for a couple of days. They had even looked in our barn, but couldn’t find her. They decided she went somewhere and maybe died. She is fairly old.
Lloyd moved some hay bales, and there she was! But she had only one puppy. He moved her home. I was just a bit disappointed in that, but realized it’s easier for them to care for her.
In closing — if the English language made a lick of sense, lackadaisical would have something to do with the scarcity of flowers.
Have you ever tried corn fritters? Maybe you would like these?
Corn fritters
4 ears sweet corn, cooked, or use frozen, thawed
2 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup milk
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon bacon drippings or vegetable oil
Optional: butter and maple syrup
Cut kernels from corn and place in a medium mixing bowl; stir in eggs and milk. Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a small bowl; stir into corn mixture and mix gently.
Heat bacon drippings or vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Drop batter 1/4 cupfuls and cook until delicately browned, turning to brown the other side. Serve with butter and maple syrup, if desired. Makes one dozen.