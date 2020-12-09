“Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise: Which have no guide, overseer, or ruler, provideth her meat in the summer and gathereth her food in the harvest. How long wilt thou sleep, O sluggard? When wilt thou arise out of thy sleep? Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little of the folding hands to sleep. So shall thy poverty come as one that travaileth, and thy want as an armed man.” Proverbs 6:6-11
Here it is, late in the afternoon of a beautiful, crisp, sunny day. And my brain does not relate. It feels foggy. Or something. Out of order. Why did I mess around so long, I wonder?
This morning, I decided to wash some throws and pillows since it was so sunny. Yesterday, when I brought Erwin home from work and he walked into the house, he knew for sure it is winter. The inside lines were up and filled with laundry.
It was such a cold, gray, blustery day that I just decided to hang everything inside. It was kind of cozy. And relaxing. I didn’t have to watch and make sure everything stayed on the line.
I don’t really like to dry things inside, but it is easily done if the need arises.
With this past week having been Thanksgiving, it reminds us to be thankful in everything. All the time, not just one week out of the year!
I could fill a whole sheet of paper (and more!) with things I’m thankful for. It goes without saying that the first few are Jesus and his saving power, God’s mercies that are new every morning, family, and of course, our creature comforts: piped-in water, showers, thick towels, soap, etc., our Godly heritage.
I just have to share a humorous story that was in one of our devotionals on being thankful. It is very condensed.
Two guys were being chased by an angry bull. On seeing they weren’t going to make it to the nearest fence, one urged the other to pray. He said he never made a public prayer in his life. The other said he must; the bull will soon be upon them.
The other man said the only prayer he knew was one his dad said before meals: “O Lord, for what we are about to receive — make us truly thankful.”
To me, it brings out that we shouldn’t wait until trouble is upon us to pray. And we need to know how to pray accordingly. And as Christians, we should always be thankful.
Some circumstances just make it harder than others. And I imagine this Thanksgiving Day was especially hard for one young family in our area.
God took their 16-month-old baby girl home to be an angel, a flower in the master’s bouquet. In their heart of hearts, they know where she is, but being humans, they wanted to keep her longer.
I can’t imagine the pain of their loss. My heart just hurts for them.
But now they have a treasure in heaven, and they can say with David in the Bible when his son died, “I will now make ready to go to him, for he cannot come to me.”
If anyone wishes to send them a card expressing sympathy, their address is Harold and Fannie Lambright, 40 E. County Road 200 North, Arthur, IL 61911.
We had church services on Thanksgiving. Erwin and I generally go with daughter Rachel and Lloyd Yoder.
Church was at our granddaughter Cynthia’s in-laws’ place. Richard and Cynthia were there when we got there. The little entrance was lined with women waiting to go in to be seated, and everything was basically quiet.
But when Jamin saw his grandma Rachel, his eyes lit up and he belted out a hearty “Hi!” It was so precious. My grandmother heart melted to a puddle.
I went out to chore before finishing this, and, yes, the mouse chase was on.
Almost every time I chore, there is one, two or three mice in the feed barrel. I believe they are the same ones every time, and I’ve almost got them trained. When I put my can in the barrel, they seem to know if they jump into that, they have a free ride out of there. I am getting a little tired of it. Where is the cat when you need her?
In closing, he who wants milk should not sit on a stool in the pasture expecting the cow to back up to him.
Might this satisfy your sweet tooth?
DATE PUDDING
For cake
1 cup boiling water
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup cut-up dates
1 egg
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup flour
For sauce
1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
1 cup Cool Whip
For topping
Nuts
Bananas, sliced
To make cake, pour water over baking soda and dates, then let cool. Add egg, butter, brown sugar, baking powder and flour.
Bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes or until done. Cool, then cut into cubes.
To make sauce, mix condensed milk and Cool Whip.
To assemble, put a layer of date cake into a bowl, then a layer of bananas, nuts and sauce. Repeat to fill bowl. Garnish with banana slices and nuts, if desired.
Leftover date cake can be frozen for later use.