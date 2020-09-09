“And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that ye be not troubled, for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” — Matthew 24:4-8
Tuesday morning and the world is shrouded in a fog. All is quiet and seems so muted. Actually, the fog wasn’t real heavy, but the air seemed heavy, like a wet blanket trying to settle on one’s shoulders.
I may not do laundry today, or anyway, not until later in the afternoon, if the sun happens to come out.
This is the first day of September already. And our grandson Lavon (with the squiggly balloon legs!) has his 20th birthday. We now have 10 grandchildren older than 20; four are married, we have three great-grandchildren — are we old or what?! Both, I’d guess — old and what!
On this cloudy day, I have a hard time getting started. I’d like to work in my sewing room; I have some mending to do, and then there’s the quilt ...
But this needs to be done today. I don’t want to push it off until tomorrow.
Granddaughter Kaitlyn is coming for the day. Her mom is going to help get ready for a wedding. Son-in-law Milton’s niece Lorene is getting married Thursday. Jane is head cook, so she has to be there every day this week to make sure she knows all the particulars so she can boss all the others! Not! She is one of three head cooks, and they all work together so as to relieve the mother of the bride of any special duty on THE DAY.
I just checked my pears. I was afraid I’d have to can them when Kaitlyn is here. I’d really rather not. I do think they’ll wait another day or two.
I gathered up the butternut squash. I have quite a pile. I’m sharing with daughter Rachel. We both want to can some.
I think next week I’ll be getting my cling peaches. Those are the ones I like for canning. I hope I can scrape together enough lids for all my canning.
Our garden is almost done for this season. I still have a few beets out there that I want to can.
I am working on getting the sweet corn stalks hauled off. They are dry and brittle and seem not to have much feed value left. I still give some to Diamond. He chews around on them; gives him something to do. The rest I haul up to Lloyd’s trash pile.
Soon I’ll have the garden all cleared off. It just doesn’t seem possible. Did I even have summer? Where did it go?! Nevertheless, we were blessed with a bountiful garden, sufficient rain and many beautiful days.
We had a delightful surprise Saturday afternoon. Sis Louise called and wanted to know if we want to go with them to the Red Apple in Sullivan to eat.
Well, yes, anything so I don’t have to cook. Shame on me! But really, I was quite tired. And I was really pokey getting my cleaning done. Often, I clean the house on Thursday. This time I didn’t, can’t even remember why. On Friday, I again messed around, but I did get both refrigerators defrosted and cleaned, a big job.
Oh yes! Thursday morning, we had an appointment, then in the afternoon, I mowed the yard. Not a very pleasant job. It was hot and sticky, and the grass was dry and prickly. Was I ever glad and so thankful for my shower and clean clothes. Ahh! Wonderful!
Anyway, it was a real treat for us Saturday evening to go with Dale and Louise. It seems we hardly ever see my siblings except just in passing. Busy busy!
In closing, always hold your head up, but keep your nose at a friendly level.
These cookies should satisfy your sweet tooth.
Mountain Cookies
For cookies
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
For filling
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
1/2 cup flaked coconut
For topping
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons water
1/2 cup powdered sugar
To make cookies, in a mixing bowl, cream butter, sugar and vanilla. Combine flour and salt, then gradually add to creamed mixture; mix well.
Shape into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Make deep indentation in center of each. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until edges start to brown. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
To make filling, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, flour and vanilla in a mixing bowl. Add pecans and coconut; mix well. Spoon filling into each cookie.
To make topping, heat chocolate chips, butter and water in a small saucepan until melted. Stir in powdered sugar. Drizzle over cookies.