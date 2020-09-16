“Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly ...” Colossians 3:13-16
What will the weather do today? It seems kind of wishy-washy. We have sun and clouds; right now it seems the clouds are gaining, but maybe by afternoon it will have decided to clear off. Maybe by then I will have found some energy. I don’t know — am I lazy? But cloudy weather has that effect on me. I wish it didn’t.
It is getting to look more and more like fall. Oh my! I mourn summer like the loss of a friend. Farmers are chopping corn for silage, and if anything shouts fall, it’s a bare cornfield.
But, of course, I console myself with the thought that we often have beautiful fall days even if the wind blows more hardily and has a briskness to it. It is invigorating. I’ll try and not whine too much about it.
Today I go pick up my cling peaches at Shady Crest. I don’t know if they will be ready to can right away or not. Sometimes you have to give them a few days to ripen some more. Maybe in the meantime, I will miraculously find either jars or lids. I have regular jars and no lids and wide-mouth lids and no jars. And I’m not done canning.
I guess the Lord will provide. God sustained the children of Israel in the wilderness for 40 years. He will take care of us, too.
I, once again, had the privilege to babysit granddaughter Kaitlyn. She has a vocabulary that exceeds a 5-year-old due to the fact that she has older siblings, I’m guessing. But she still doesn’t grasp the meaning of words that sound the same but have different meanings.
She went with me to pick up husband Erwin at the workshop. When we passed F.D. Miller, she commented on the addition Andy is adding to his store, asking what it might be. I told her I expect it might be a warehouse. She looks at me with a question in her eyes and says, “Wear house? Is it a house that will wear clothes?”
I tell you, it took a little for that to soak in because my mind went to a clothing warehouse, and what would F.D. want with a clothing warehouse? Oh! Oh! Kaitlyn, this is a different ware. I tried to explain.
She is such a chatterbox! But I enjoyed it! Maybe we should have had her on Sunday, then our day wouldn’t have seemed so long. Or would it have seemed longer?
Anyway, we were just home all day. There was a time when we went to church every Sunday, but circumstances have changed, and we mostly just go to our own district.
I really don’t like to cook on Sundays. Too lazy, I guess. But if I don’t fix a meal, we’ll end up foraging and grazing all day. Mostly, we do that anyway! Not really, but ...
Sunday, for lunch, I made waffles and sausage patties. I love waffles, but I have to go real skimpy on the syrup, which isn’t so much fun. Hubby said the thing with waffles is you really need to fill in the holes with butter. Oh yes! Then slather warm syrup over that so the butter melts. Yummy!
That reminded me of a time when my brother Marx was just a little tot. He wasn’t wearing his purple dress anymore, though. Don’t hit me, Marx!
Anyway, I think we were at someone’s wedding. I sure can’t remember where. Maybe it was a church. But the tables were set. It must have been a wedding because I believe our mom was one of the cooks. Before guests were at the table, Marx climbed on the bench, onto the table, swipes his finger through the butter, getting a big dab, looks at it and says, “I like butter!” — and sticks it in his mouth.
Needless to say, our mom was totally embarrassed and hauled him off there in short order.
In closing — kind hearts are the garden, kind thoughts are the roots, kind words are the blossoms and kind deeds are the fruits.
It’s pumpkin season, so how about trying these doughnuts?
Pumpkin cake doughnutsDonuts4 cups flour
21/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup milk
4 cups safflower oil
Sugar coating1 cup sugar
11/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cardamom
In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
In a large bowl or stand mixer fitted with a flat beater, combine butter and brown sugar. Using an electric hand mixer or stand mixer, mix until light and fluffy. Add eggs, pumpkin and vanilla; mix until combined.
Add about half of the flour mixture to the butter mixture, and mix until blended. Add milk, and mix until blended. Add remaining flour mixture, and mix until blended.
Dust a clean work surface with flour, and scoop dough out of bowl. Roll dough out to 3/8 thickness. Using a 3-inch-round cookie cutter, cut dough in circles. Using a 11/2-inch-round cookie cutter, cut holes in the center of the circles. Reroll scraps and repeat, cutting until all dough is cut into doughnuts and holes.
Add safflower oil to a large saucepan, and heat over medium heat until the oil reaches 340 degrees.
While oil is heating, make sugar coating. In a small bowl, combine coating ingredients; set aside.
Once oil is hot, begin frying doughnuts in small batches. Cook doughnuts for 11/2 minutes, flip over using tongs or slotted spoon and cook an additional 11/2 minutes.
Remove doughnuts from oil and place on prepared cooling rack. Let set for a few seconds, then, one at a time, place into coating mixture and flip to coat.
Serve warm or cool completely and transfer to an airtight container or freeze for longer-term storage.