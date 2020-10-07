“Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, thou shalt not commit adultery; but I say unto you, that whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart. And if thy right eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee; for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.” Matthew 5:27-30
Hello to all out there on this beautiful fall day. Yesterday morning (Tuesday) started out gray and drizzly. We did need the rain. Although we only got about 0.3 inches or so. But every little bit helps. It did clear off later in the day.
Toward evening, it again looked rainy-ish, then the sun broke through the western clouds and Lo! I saw part of a double rainbow in the northeast.
It was just what I needed to see, a reminder of God’s promises. What a good feeling! God is good!
I wasn’t sure what I would do with my day yesterday. I got my community newsletter written and some other mail ready. I can get so far behind with my mail. I do believe I need a secretary.
I had to go get grapes at the Country Fruit Shed. I got some at Shady Crest last week, but I hadn’t ordered enough, so I went to the fruit shed for more.
We stopped at Shady Crest for one of their delicious sandwiches. If you haven’t tried those yet, you’ve missed out!
Last week, we were at Beachy’s Bulk Foods. We got a sandwich there. Same story, second verse! They are just as good. Just try one next time you are there. We thought it could easily become habit forming!
So today, I am once again multitasking. I already put one batch of grapes in the steamer. I have to wait until I get back from picking hubby up at the workshop before I start another batch.
I want to make jelly, too, but don’t have all my ingredients. Since I’ll be doing sugar free, it will be a little different. I’m kind of excited about trying it. I hope it will work out. I love making jelly.
Last week, our mom; sis Louise; Barb’s mother-in-law, Maggie; and I helped Barb pack for their move to their new place. In the afternoon when we were through — or rather, when we quit — we went to see their new place.
Oh, my! It is nice! A dream place! I hadn’t been there but once, when the house was only a skeleton, but now it is mostly finished. Well, there is still quite a bit to do, but the main things are done. Anyway, enough to be livable.
The packing and the move, it looked huge! But I told Barb, at least she and Elmer can help each other. We made two moves where we couldn’t. When we moved into our trailer, I was in the hospital with a tiny baby named Mary Jane.
Sis Ferne was our helper. On moving day, in the afternoon, she was found in the corner of the kitchen, overwhelmed and crying. Poor thing! She did a good job, though. And Hubby, he was broken out in hives and miserable. Nerves!
But everyone survived, and we lived there almost 15 years. Then when Erwin had his stroke in 2004, we had to move out of our big house by Sullivan into a small house close to Arthur. Of course, neither of us could help; the children had to do it for us.
Again, we survived. We loved it there, but we were only there for four years. Now, we are where we are, going on 12 years. Much water under the bridge, many changes, many blessings.
The community helped us in many ways. We really appreciated all the help we had in any way through the years. And people are still helping. We really are thankful, and we are blessed.
Well, by now the sky is covered with fluffy, cottony clouds, and the wind has picked up, and regardless that the thermometer shows that it warmed up, it feels just plain cold.
In closing, I know that birds have little birds, and frogs have little frogs, that cats have little cats, and dogs have little dogs, that proper minks have little minks — then why don’t sinks have little sinks instead of dirty dishes?!
How about we have a veggie casserole this week?
Swiss vegetable casserole
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1/2 cup coarsely chopped onion
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
11/2 cups milk
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1 bag (1 pound) frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower, cooked and drained
1/4 cup crushed Ritz crackers
Heat oven to 350. Spray 1- to 11/2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
In 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions, cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until mixture is bubbly and thickened. Remove from heat.
Add 3/4 cup cheese; stir until melted. Stir in cooked vegetables. Spoon mixture into casserole dish. Sprinkle with crushed crackers and cheese.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until topping is golden brown and casserole is bubbly.
To make ahead, prepare casserole as directed, reserving crushed crackers. Cover and refrigerate up to one day. Then sprinkle with cheese and crackers and bake 30 to 40 minutes.