“The glory of God shall endure forever; the Lord shall rejoice in his works. He looketh on the earth and it trembleth; He toucheth the hills, and they smoke. I will sing unto the Lord as long as I live; I will sing praise to my God while I have my being. My meditation of him shall be sweet; I will be glad in the Lord.” Psalm 104:31-34
It’s that time again. But first, coffee. Ah! I’ve been on my second or third cup. I made a one-cup deal, and the cup overflowed. So I had a mess to clean up.
That is not what happens when our cup of blessings overflows, right? We don’t have a mess to clean up. And truly, my cup of blessings is overflowing.
It just seems on a cloudy, dreary day like today, I have a hard time to rise up and count my blessings. Yesterday morning was kind of a “weathery” day. First of all, when I went out to chore, the stars were shining overhead. A little later, a small shower passed through. And before I could leave for work, we had a real rainstorm.
I was really glad Erwin didn’t have to go to the workshop. That meant I didn’t have to leave at a specific time. So I waited until the nstorm had passed. When I got back, I did my laundry first so that would be done in case it rained some more.
I had beans to can. My mom had cleaned most of them while I was gone. I wanted to write my community newsletter first so I for sure would get that out in the mail. It was after lunch before I got my beans cooking.
I had to pick beans again in the afternoon. It was kind of late when I went out, and I noticed the sky was getting dark. I was barely finished when the wind came up. I hurriedly did the chores and got stuff put away outside.
The wind had really picked up, 35 mph gusts, and the temperature had dropped from the 90s to 70 degrees.
This is now after lunch and a brief nap. I picked up Erwin at the workshop, then we went to town to do some errands. I thought about doing laundry when I got back, but the weather didn’t seem conducive to drying clothes, so I decided to skip that. Maybe I can mow when I get this done. It doesn’t take the grass long to get tall with all this rain.
Last week when I mowed, the mower mowed kind of choppy. I figured maybe the deck needs cleaning out. Since I’m too wimpy to block up the mower, I just reach under it the best I can, usually ending up with bruised and sometimes bloody arms.
I don’t know if I should tell this story or not. Our grandchildren are no longer little tots doing cutesie-pie stuff, but sometimes older ones deserve to have their tales told.
It was a rainy Saturday, and the girls couldn’t do what had been planned originally, so they hatched a plan to surprise their older brother.
Now Lavon was in Indiana visiting his best friend and soulmate, Dora. So he could not defend his property. And they had plenty of time to wreak havoc.
The girls blew up 80 some balloons (using an air hose — they are windy, but not that windy!). They put the balloons in his closet, dresser drawers, under the covers on his bed and who knows where else!
Then they fixed up a balloon dummy, dressing it in Lavon’s clothes and using a doll for the head, and put one of his hats on it, using the long, skinny, squiggly balloons for arms and legs. He has long, skinny legs, but maybe not squiggly!
They put a pack of crackers in one hand by the mouth (Lavon is always eating!), a bottle of water in the other hand and a phone on the lap, and closed the door, awaiting his return. His response?! “SHERILYN!! I’ll get you for this!”
Such a popping of balloons was enough to last them a long time! And guess what? He decided the girls can clean up his room! Did they? I don’t know. For all I know, he still has bits of balloon confetti in his room!
I love you, Lavon. You are ONE of my favorite grandsons!
In closing, “And be ye kind one to another, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” — Ephesians 4:32
Since this is canning season, you might want to make your own sandwich spread to can. If you can find lids!
Sandwich spread
12 red peppers
24 green tomatoes
2 large onions
1 pint vinegar
1 pint water
2 tablespoons celery seed
5 cups sugar
3 tablespoons salt
1 pint mustard
1 quart Miracle Whip
6 tablespoons flour
Grind vegetables; drain well.
Boil salt, vinegar and vegetables for 10 minutes.
Make a smooth paste from flour and water; add mustard, salad dressing and celery seed.
Add this to the vegetables, and boil until thickened. Put in jars and seal.
When you add the flour-and-water mixture, it needs to be stirred to keep it from burning.