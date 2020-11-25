“Yet if any man suffer as a christian, let him not be ashamed; but let him glorify God on this behalf. For the time has come that judgment must begin in the house of God; and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear? Wherefore let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of their souls to him in well doing as unto a faithful creator.” 1 Peter 4:16-19
This is a beautiful fall day in the middle of November. How gracious of God to bless us with such pleasant weather. I almost wish I had leaves to rake so I could be outside.
Actually, I wish I had a bagger for the lawn mower so I could mow the yard and gather up the corn husks that are blown all over. Hubby kind of liked the husks blown up against the buildings and strewn about the yard. I told him I guess the beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
As I got my Bible to choose this week’s verse, I once again wondered if it could be fixed. It is falling apart. They say if a Bible is falling apart, the owner isn’t. Well, to my shame, this owner sometimes almost does.
I considered getting a new one, but this was given to me by brother Marx and Cathy when I was babysitting their Carli, so it is precious.
These nice days make it pleasant for me to make my trips with Hubby to the workshop. Sometimes I almost find myself envious of other buggies. Their horses step smartly, while mine plods along. But as long as Diamond behaves, I’m satisfied.
When we get home, I drive up to the front door, get off and prop it open so Erwin can get inside. Sometimes, if it’s dark, I’ll go in and get a light on while Erwin is getting off the buggy. Diamond patiently waits.
At the workshop, I drive up to the door, go in and help Erwin with his coat, and Diamond waits. So yes, he may be slow, but he is priceless!
When I went to get Erwin today, our neighbors to the east, one of their boys was in the cornfield chopping stalks. He had five horses in a row hitched to the chopper. I thought it looked like so much fun.
I just had to wonder, does he realize how blessed he really is? If he doesn’t now, I hope he will someday.
Maybe I’m too much like the horse we saw today. It was in a big field, but its head was over the fence, seeking a tastier morsel. Is that the way we humans are? Always wanting what is out of bounds?
We had a great day last week. Some friends we recently met took us shopping. I guess I kind of took advantage and went to some stores I don’t normally go to. But we had a great time and really appreciated it.
By the way, Bob, the pie was super! The crust was way better than mine ever are.
In closing, skill is successfully walking a tightrope over Niagara Falls. Intelligence is not trying.
Upside-down apple pancakes
Servings: 4
4 bacon strips, chopped
1 large apple, peeled and sliced
2 tablespoons brown sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
1 large egg, room temperature
¾ cup milk
1 tablespoon butter, melted
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
In an 8-inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain, reserving drippings.
Add apples to drippings; cook over medium-high until crisp tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with reserved bacon, brown sugar and cinnamon.
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. In a small bowl, combine egg, milk, butter and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Pour over apples.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly browned. Invert onto serving plate. If desired, dust with powdered sugar and serve with syrup.