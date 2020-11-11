“Therefore we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip. For if the word spoken by angels was steadfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompense of reward; how shall we escape if we neglect so great salvation; which at first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him.” Hebrews 2:1,2,3
This is early Tuesday morning as I start my journey with my pen on a blank sheet of paper with an almost blank state of mind. Maybe it is too early. The eastern sky is beautiful. It looks like it would be another awesome day.
Last week was really dreary and drizzly. Especially dreary since husband Erwin was unable to go to work. Just knowing he didn’t feel good made me feel bad.
But by Friday, he seemed to be almost back to his normal self. Having all day warm sunshine went a long way in feeling better.
I got a lot done. I deep cleaned our bedroom, washed the curtains and the bedding and cleaned the windows. I didn’t get quite finished as I wanted to go do my cleaning job.
Erwin felt well enough to go along, so that made the day even better.
This week is crunch time for us on our little commune. Lloyd and Rachel are hosting church services, so everything needs a spit and polish.
The Lloyds have two funerals to go to this week, so that really puts a crimp in their schedule, but we’ll get things done.
Yesterday morning was really nice again. I did some outside work. I trimmed my rose plants and bedded them for the winter. I used some of our first cutting hay that was some straw and mostly trash. It made Diamond a sore mouth, so I decided to use it to mulch my flowers. I hope it won’t just blow away. I also put some around my asters. I really want those to be established so they’ll come up again. My hopes are that they will some day look like Shady Crest’s.
Well, I can dream, can’t I?!
Saturday, I finished the bedroom and repotted some of my house plants. The one looks kind of droopy. I wonder if it will make it. Probably, I should have just taken off a slip and rooted it to start over.
I don’t know how much I’ll get done today. Granddaughter Kaitlyn, 5, is staying with us while her mom and dad go to the funeral of Dorothy Stutzman. Kaitlyn’s dad, Milton Yoder, is one of the pall bearers. That is why I’m starting early to get some of my epistle written before she comes.
This is now late in the afternoon. Kaitlyn has come and gone. The house is a mess. I started deep cleaning the living room worked on that while she was here as it is hard to concentrate when I’m not by myself.
I got the toy area cleaned, the windows washed, I also washed the curtains and got those put back up.
I was going to rearrange some furniture, but it just didn’t seem to fit how I wanted it to. I actually don’t really like how it is but can’t really do much about it.
While I was cleaning, Kaitlyn was “reading” books. She had a nursery-rhyme book, and I heard a new, or maybe the modern version, of “Mary, Mary Quite Contrary.” It went like this: “Mary, Mary quite contrary, how does your garden grow? Silver bell and taco shells all in a row ....”
Tomorrow (Wednesday), I plan to get my church supplies. We always furnish the peanut-butter spread, cheese spread, butter and coffee. So I need to get my list made. My mind feels as cluttered as the living room looks. But I’ll get it straightened out.
According to the weather forecast, we are to have sunny days the rest of the week. I hope so. I still have some windows to clean.
In closing — Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope through the power of the holy ghost. Romans 15:13
It’s getting to be soup season, so how about this soup?
Creamy chicken rice soupYield: 5 servings
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 medium carrot, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 cans (141/2 ounces each) chicken broth
1/3 cup uncooked long grain rice
3/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons flour
1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
1 package (9 ounces) frozen, diced, cooked chicken, thawed
In a saucepan, saute the onion, carrot, celery and garlic in oil until tender. Stir in the broth, rice, basil and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until rice is tender.
In a small bowl, combine the flour and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until thickened. Sir in chicken, heat through