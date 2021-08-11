“And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ. Now we command you, brethren, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye withdraw yourselves from every brother that walketh disorderly, and not after the tradition which he received us. For yourselves know how ye ought to follow us, for we have behaved not ourselves disorderly among you; neither did we eat any man’s bread for naught; but wrought with labor and travail night and day, that we might not be chargeable to any of you.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:5-8
What a delightfully pleasant summer day! After our intensely warm, humid day this past Thursday, this is really great! Although after a temperature of 100-plus degrees, having it drop to the upper 50s is just plain cold! But it warms up fast.
It is hard to grasp that we have completed the seventh month of the year 2021. May the summer stretch on and on ... sigh.
We have so many goodies to eat: corn on the cob, tomatoes, peaches, melons, the list goes on.
I thought I might be done with beans, but now they are blooming again. So I’ll see what happens. I can always can them for daughter Cynthia. It seems they have a hard time growing beans.
This past Saturday, I once again tried multitasking. When will I learn?! Anyway, I had some beans in the fridge that I wanted to can. And I had food to make for our Rudy Otto reunion Sunday afternoon/evening.
I also had to make sure I had food here for the grandchildren who would be here Sunday. They had to fend for themselves, as we were going to church. So I had a jumble of thoughts in my head.
I got home from work at 12:30 p.m., so I decided to do my beans, get those started cooking, then have lunch.
I needed to make room in the fridge for the food I was fixing. We had some leftover corn and biscuits, so I decided to make fried corn, biscuits and tomato gravy for lunch.
While doing my beans, it hit me: I forgot to get lettuce for the corn-chip salad I was making for Sunday. So I had no choice but to get on my bike and go to the health food store. I’m sure glad they sell some produce!
It was 2:30 p.m. when I got back, and we still needed to eat. I decided to go ahead with my menu even if it created more dishes. That stuff is so good! We called it “lupper.” It was too late for lunch and too early for supper.
Then I still had to make my food for the reunion. I had already cooked the eggs, so I chopped those and the lettuce, mixed the dressing, but I didn’t mix everything together. I wanted to wait till Sunday for that. I made Ritz-cracker pudding and put that in the locker.
I used almost all the dishes in the cabinets, and the kitchen was a mess! But I heard a nap calling, and I answered. Then I cleaned up the kitchen. Whew! It looked so much better!
We had our reunion Sunday afternoon/evening, lots of good fellowship and food. My salad bowl got emptied. Then, on Monday, it hit me: I had forgotten the cheese! Sigh ...
Today, when we got home from the workshop, I realized someone had been in our house while we were gone. The calling card was on my desk in the form of a pie. I knew immediately it was one of our good friend Bob’s delicious pies. I wanted to sit right down and devour the whole thing! But I didn’t.
I figured he’d be back. He did come back, but I missed him again. But at least Hubby was home and they got to visit.
I had an appointment with my doctor. I found out after all this time, years, that my leg cramps could come from my thyroid meds. I’m going to try a couple more things and see if it works. If not, my meds might have to be changed.
I have a couple more appointments. Grrr! I want to do something else except gad about on the road.
Tomorrow is a horseshoeing appointment. You all know how I relish those! It’s just I have so much time to dally between the appointment and picking up Hubby, since I don’t have enough time to come home and then go back.
In the time I spend waiting around until it’s time to pick up Hubby, I could have half the yard mowed — or at least used the trimmer. I’ll have to this week, as I didn’t last week.
But now I need to get this done so I can go chore and then make supper. Tonight, it will be tomato sandwiches with onions and cheese and fresh peaches. A very summery meal fit for a king!
In closing, the right thing to do isn’t always easy, but it is always the right thing.
How about trying this cake? It’s good with meat or along with soup or salad.
AMISH ONION CAKE
Servings: 10-12.
3-4 medium onions, chopped
2 cups cold butter, divided
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
11/2 teaspoons salt
11/2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoons pepper
4 cups flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 tablespoons baking powder
1 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoons brown sugar
5 eggs
3/4 cup milk
3/4 cup sour cream
In a large skillet, cook onions in 1/2 cup butter over low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in poppy seeds, salt, paprika and pepper; cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder and both types of sugar. Cut in 11/4 cups butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Melt remaining butter. In a bowl, whisk eggs, milk, sour cream and melted butter. Make a well in dry ingredients and stir in egg mixture just until moistened.
Spread into a greased 10-inch spring-form pan. Spoon onion mixture over dough. Place pan on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Serve warm.