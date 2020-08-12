“O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good; for his mercy endureth forever. ... Then they cried unto the Lord in their trouble, and he saved them out of their distresses. He brought them out of the darkness and the shadow of death, and brake their bands in sunder. Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness and for his wonderful works to the children of men!” — Psalm 107:1, 13-15
Today on this Tuesday as I write, the sun is playing hide-and-seek with puffy white clouds. The sky is so beautiful. We have a little more of a breeze today, and it is actually bordering on the chilly side.
I had to turn the thermostat down this morning because the furnace kicked on. I am NOT ready to have that thing running, even if my husband said in six weeks, it will be fall.
I got on his case for talking like that.
This week, I am once again running behind schedule. What is this thing, anyway, that we call a schedule?!
But anyway, this past Saturday was very rainy, very. I made it to work on the bike OK, but when it was time to go home, it was pouring, so I called sis Cora.
She brought me home, but I had to leave my bike behind.
I had planned to do laundry, pick beans and mow the yard, in that order. But, believe it or not, I did a whole lot of nothing.
We did go to the viewing of Glen Gingerich in the afternoon, coming back to Arthur to eat at Yoder’s. I figured it was the thing to do — eat at Yoder’s.
The sign at the south edge of Arthur says to support local, eat local, so we wanted to do our duty.
Anyway, the rain put me behind schedule. On Monday, I had a huge (for me!) mound of laundry. But first, I helped daughter Rachel with her beans.
By the time it was done, it was time to go get Erwin at the workshop. When we got back, we ate lunch, I stacked the dishes on the sink (my first mistake), then went to do laundry. After that, I took a short nap (mistake No. 2) then took a gallon bucket out to pick beans.
Wow! I filled that just sitting in one spot. I ended up picking probably 5 gallons. My mom helped me clean them, then I put them in the fridge for processing the next
morning.
I had to go get my bike. Cora took me to go get it. I wasn’t quite finished when she came. I finished up when I came home. I never did get to the yard.
Now today, I put those beans in jars, 35 pints. They are cooking right now. I probably won’t get this finished today as I have to go do my cleaning job tonight.
We are planning a ladies day out tomorrow. Daughter Cynthia and her daughters from Dale are coming for the day. Granddaughter Margaret is in the area already. She wanted to take in the teachers’ workshop today.
She’ll be with us for supper and the night.
It will be Cynthia and her girls, Rachel and her girls, Jane and hers and sister/aunt Dorothy Hostetler. We’ll take brunch to sister/aunt Sarah Ann Helmuth, then continue on for more visiting and shopping.
Granddaughter Lynetta brought one of their cream golden retriever puppies up so I could see it. It is beyond adorable. I was cuddling it and saying how cute it was. It looked at me like, “Well, it’s my job!” No wonder they sell like hotcakes.
I saw something that was far from adorable as possible, poor thing. It was a fox and obviously sick. He was drinking from a puddle of water on a driveway. That in itself was unusual and said a lot. He barely had any hair anywhere.
I think even the buzzards would have turned up their noses or beaks had they found this as road kill.
This is now Wednesday morning as I finish. It was a very chilly 49 degrees this morning! I am so not ready for this. But it does look like it will be a very beautifully pleasant day for our ladies day out. Hang on! Here we go!
I saw this saying in a magazine, and I am borrowing it for my closing:
A person is like a butterfly in the wind. Some fly higher than others, but each one flies the best it can ... Why compare one against another? Each one is different, each one is special, each one is beautiful.
Maybe this week we can have some cake.
Peanut-butter chocolate cake
2 cups flour
2/3 cup baking cocoa
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 cup milk
2/3 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup brewed coffee, room temperature
In a bowl, combine dry ingredients.
Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Beat for two minutes. Stir in coffee (batter will be thin).
Pour into greased 13-by-9-by-2-
inch pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to
40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool completely on a wire rack.
Peanut-butter frosting3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips
(to sprinkle on top)
Beat cream cheese and peanut butter in a mixing bowl until smooth.
Beat in powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Spread over cake.
Sprinkle with chocolate chips, if desired.