“Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven. Thy faithfulness is unto all generations; thou hath established the earth, and it abideth. They continue this day according to thine ordinances; for all are thy servants. Unless thy law had been my delights, I should then have perished in mine affliction. I will never forget thy precepts; for with them thou hast quickened me. I am thine, save me; for I have sought thy precepts.” — Psalm 119:89-94
Ah, summer! Just what I’ve been waiting for, since, well, since January. Although the winter wasn’t so terribly tough. But yes, I do love summer.
Although there are things about summer that I don’t enjoy. Like flies. Right now, I hear our horse stomping, and I’m out of fly spray. I really do not like flies in the house.
And another thing was made plain in the past couple of weeks — starlings. Ugh! I truly do not like those birds! They rank way down there with snakes! In my book, anyway.
We were hearing birds in our downspout on the corner of the house by the bedroom window. Disgusting when you are trying to sleep. I figured they couldn’t get out and we’ll have some dead birds in there. I kind of forgot.
Saturday afternoon while tending my flowers, I happened to think about it. Actually, I thought I heard some, so I checked out the bottom, and what?! Caught in the elbow was what looked like nesting material. Are they actually building a nest?! How do they get up and out of there?
I put on some gloves, and I actually should have had a helmet of some kind, in case they fly toward my face. Horrors!
I took off the elbow and started pulling out that junk. Here comes a dead bird, then — WHOOSH! — I screamed! Right by my face went a despicable starling! I heard another one. Or was that just my heart thumping?! I dug some more, and — WHOOSH! — there went another bird and another shriek! I just couldn’t help it; that scream just ripped out of me!
I left the elbow off so they can’t be building any more nests. Those things are just gross!
That chore was done. Then I thought of another that should be done. This one wasn’t scary or gross; it just looked monumental to this tired granny on a Saturday afternoon. I thought about calling grandson Lucas to come help me spread my compost, but I didn’t. I found out later he was helping one of our other grandsons, Robert Yoder. They are building a new house.
I eyed that compost pile, looked at the wheelbarrow that doesn’t work unless pushed. If I would have looked in a mirror, I would have seen that that doesn’t work either unless pushed. Since there was no one to push me, I left the wheelbarrow in the barn and puttered around doing other menial, less-strenuous jobs until it was late enough in the afternoon that I could hang it up, call it a day and go relax without feeling too guilty.
Lucas did come help me put the compost on the garden Monday evening. Now after this story goes to press, I should go work in the garden, but ...
Grandson Jeffrey’s wedding is nine days away and I have barely started on my mom’s dress. What are my priorities? I always have a hard time juggling my things around.
I am always so thankful for Sundays. I can kick back and do nothing without feeling guilty. Of course, I want to go to church first. That is the highlight of the week. It is a joy to have our spiritual nourishment of God’s word in sermons and songs.
Then, on Sunday evenings, we also had our physical bodies well fed with daughter Rachel’s good supper. She is a really good cook, and I can’t even take any credit for having taught her that!
After supper, we enjoyed the rest of the evening sitting around the fire, visiting. We couldn’t even make s’mores. No marshmallows!
Oh, my! I did something I shouldn’t have! I went to Shady Crest and bought some ice cream. It makes my mouth so happy, but the rest of me rebels!
But hey! It’s summer! One just has to eat ice cream, right?!
This is after lunch and the wind has really picked up. I guess that will help the hay to dry. Ours is mowed and raked. I’m assuming it will get baled later on. It looks like a fairly decent crop.
In closing, if you don’t like the way you were born, try being born again.
How about these sandwiches
this week?
Baked Southwest sandwiches
1 can chopped black olives, drained
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup mayo
1/3 cup sour cream
1/3 cup chopped green onions
8 slices Italian bread
1 pound thinly sliced turkey
2 medium tomatoes, sliced
2 ripe avocados, sliced
3/4 cup each shredded cheddar and
Monterey jack cheese
In a bowl, combine olives, chili powder, cumin and salt; set aside 2 tablespoons. Add mayo, sour cream and onions to remaining olive mixture.
Place bread on ungreased baking sheet. Spread 1 tablespoon of mayo mixture on each slice. Top with turkey and tomatoes. Spread with another tablespoon of mayo.
Top with avocados and cheese. Sprinkle with reserved olive mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until heated through.