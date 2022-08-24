My Amish Home | Only a doughnut could have made the day better
“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do. Seeing then that we have a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the son of God, let us hold fast our profession. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” Hebrews 4:12,13,14,16
Today is such a beautiful summer day. Absolutely so pleasant. And here I am, stuck behind my desk, trying to squeeze words out of my pen. I know they are in there, but my brain is not exactly in the writing mode.
I have to think of what brother-in-law Andy said Saturday. The only way it would be nicer would be to die and go to heaven. Maybe not exactly his quote, but the same meaning, because, yes, the day is exceptionally nice.
Our crops look great, the grass is green again. I just read in the paper where out west it is really dry. And they are trying to figure out how to use less water. Oh my! How? No showers? Perish the thought! Maybe do “spit baths?” EEEWWW! Or, quit drinking coffee?? Well, a one-cup-a-day limit. Could we? Could I?
Water — it is such a precious commodity. Just think, if everyone would drink the quota recommended by health people, that in itself is an untold amount.
Fortunately, or unfortunately, whatever the case may be, I do not contribute to that factor. At least not every day. Sigh ...
We had a reunion Saturday concerning husband Erwin’s side of relations, so his sister Martha and Any Mast of Fulton, Mo., were here.
In the afternoon, Andy, sis Dorothy and we went on a drive through the countryside. We wanted to see where some of our people live over toward Lovington. Then also some of our former neighborhoods.
Oh, the changes that have been made. Most were vast improvements, a few others, not so much. We saw a couple of places extremely neglected, overgrown and plain speaking, trashy. Sad.
It was very interesting, but best of all was the fellowship of siblings on this outing.
This evening, we are going to the viewing of the oldest man in our Amish community.
It is possible that quite a few of you readers from out of town would know him. He was a plumber for many, many years, Eli Gingerich, better known as pump-shop Eli. He was 96 years old.
I have to go get my beans at the neighbors before we leave.
So on my agenda for tomorrow is canning beans and laundry and just maybe mow some of the yard.
Most of my morning was spent on the road after I was done cleaning. I needed to go to Beachy’s. My horse is getting so pokey, but he gets me there and back safely.
I was disappointed. All the way, my mouth was watering for a doughnut (or two!). They didn’t have any! Sob! I had to settle for a monster cookie. Those are the best! But, seriously, I had my mind set on a doughnut. Oh well — such is life.
Anyway, I didn’t have much time when I got home before it was time to go get Hubby.
But it was such a nice morning to make that trip. I really didn’t mind all that much.
The other thing that would have made it better would have been a doughnut to eat on my way home.
I just found out, bean canning and laundry on hold for tomorrow. Daughter Jane has corn ready and wants to help. So, I’ll go help. Corn is like hay, you have to do it while the sun shines, so to speak.
In closing — today is life — the only life you are sure of. Make the most of today. Get interested in something. Shake yourself awake. Develop a hobby. Let the winds of enthusiasm sweep through you. Live today with gusto. — Dale Caenegie
Since peaches are in season, how about this cobbler?
Southern peach cobbler
Yields 8 servings
4 cups fresh peaches or frozen, thawed
11/2 cups sugar, divided
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 cup butter, melted
3/4 cup milk
3/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
Pinch of salt
Vanilla ice cream or cool whip
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, gently toss peaches with 1 cup sugar and extract. Set aside.
Pour butter in a 2-quart baking dish. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and remaining sugar. Stir in milk. Mix well. Pour evenly over butter. Do not stir! Top with peach mixture. Bake for 50-55 minutes or until golden brown.
Serve with ice cream or cool whip, if desired.