“The proverbs of Solomon. A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish son is the heaviness of his mother. Treasures of the wickedness profit nothing: but righteousness delivereth from death. The Lord will not suffer the soul of the righteous to famish: but he casteth away the substance of the wicked. He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: but the hand of the diligent maketh rich. He that gathereth in the summer is a wise son: but he that sleepeth in harvest is a son that causeth shame.” Proverbs 10:1,2,3,4,5
Another overcast day and quite humid. Not bad though, really. I actually think it hasn’t been as humid this summer. Yet. Maybe it’s still coming. All in all, we’ve had some really nice weather. And the crops in our area, anyway, look amazing. I like that the grass is green again, and it seems to be calling to me to be mowed. Hopefully, I can at least get the trimming done this afternoon. It seems I can dilly dally with this writing project the longest time.
And once again, my counters are cluttered, dirty dishes, groceries not put away, the floor needs sweeping — it bugs me, but I need to get this done first.
Last week, we Ottos got together once again. We had a really good day. We had a coffee break at sister Sarah Ann’s house. A niece, Rosella from Ohio, was in the area. She wanted to see her aunts, so we all went to Sarah Ann’s house. What a precious time it was!
I chose not to take Erwin to work, just take him with me to coffee break. We decided to just take our rig. It was so enjoyable to see different country than what we usually do. We just took our time, after all, what else can we do with our slow horse, but anyway, it was enjoyable and refreshing.
Friday night, then, wasn’t quite so great. I thought I had this really good idea. Erwin would go with me to clean, then we’d get carry-outs from the Raise the Roof benefit, go to the park and eat. Well, it was too much for Erwin. Too much getting on and off the buggy. It made him way tired. We did eat some of our food at the park, but seriously, a picnic table is not ideal for Erwin to sit at to eat. So we just packed up and went home. The food was really, really good! But yeah, we would have been better off had I just went by myself and brought it home. Next time —
Then Sunday was another trial. Church was in a tent, and he just can barely walk across grass. But we made it OK. He survived and got rested up again.
Church was at my old home place, where my mom and dad lived before we all moved to our abode that we now have. The people that have it now, Wilmer and Rebecca, have really made changes, especially on the outside. It looks really nice. They surely have a flair for landscaping. The inside of the house had some remodeling done before the Wilmers got it. The upstairs hasn’t changed a lot. I can still go up there and sort of get the feel of it when we lived there.
The other day, Hubby’s knees were hurting and were “grouchy,” so he decided he needs some pain cream. He goes to the bathroom, sees a tube and all that registered was the word “healing.” He figured it was the pain cream and proceeded to slather it on his knees. At bedtime, I wanted pain cream for my feet. He told me he left it by his chair. So I go to get it. Then I couldn’t help myself. I burst out laughing. It was my Gold Bond hand cream. He says, well, anyway, it worked. Was it a mind thing?
In closing — water does not stay on a mountaintop, it flows into the valley. In the same manner, real virtue does not remain with those people who want to be higher than others; but virtue stays only with people who are humble.
Maybe you’d like these biscuits. Since fresh strawberry season is past, you could try peaches or even blueberries.
Strawberry surprise biscuits2 cups flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 cup butter
3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon milk, divided
12 strawberries, hulled
2/3 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or two forks until mixture is crumbly. Add 3/4 cup milk, stirring just until moistened.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; kneed four to five times. Divide dough into 12 pieces. Pat pieces into 3-inch circles on a floured surface. Place strawberries in centers of circles. Bring dough edges over strawberries; pinch ends to seal. Place biscuits on lightly greased baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown.
Stir together powdered sugar, remaining 1 tablespoon milk and vanilla for glaze. Cool biscuits and drizzle with glaze.