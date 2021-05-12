“But speak thou the things that become sound doctrine: That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, charity, patience. The aged women likewise, that they be in behavior as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; that they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, to be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.” Titus 2:1-5
It’s a dreary, cool, cloudy, damp morning. And you all know what I’d like to be doing. That’s right! Curled up on my favorite chair with my favorite fuzzy blanket, a cup of coffee and a book! But it’s not to be! Not now.
I did that Sunday. It was our in-between church Sunday and circumstances what they are, we usually just stay home. I tried to rest ahead, knowing that this week will be really busy. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t work that way.
It’s not like I could put it in a container and set it in the pantry until I need some more.
I did have a pretty good day Monday. It rained early, so when I got home, the grass was wet. I figured it would be a good time to spread weed and feed. It took me until almost time to go get Hubby at the workshop.
I have a drop spreader, and the holes kept getting clogged. So, in time, one can probably tell how unevenly I spread it.
I hope the rain we got last night didn’t hurt it any. I also sprayed some weeds where I didn’t want to use weed and feed. I suppose that’s all washed off now. The dandelions will probably raise their hoary heads, sending seeds far and wide, nodding and clapping in jubilee.
Of course I had a community news-(less!)letter to get in the mail. After that was done, I decided the weather looked favorable to do my laundry. So I did that.
That is part of the beauty of summertime. One can do laundry late in the afternoon and still get it dry. If one has a spinner, that is. I felt pretty good about my day’s work.
Now, today, I’m dragging, mainly because of the weather. Partly because I have to go do blood work. It’s not really a big deal, I just don’t want to leave!
We have a canine maternity ward set up in our barn. It was going to be a two-bed deal. But now only grandson Jeffrey’s Dachshund is out there awaiting the moment.
They were going to put their Golden Doodle, Colleen, out there too, but after clipping off all her “wool,” they found she wasn’t going to be a mama after all.
I didn’t realize they had her clipped. She came loping up to our door and did I ever hurt her feelings! I said, “Colleen, you are ugly!” She took off! I should not have used the word “ugly.” That is a harsh word and should never be used to describe something God created — Although there are things that are definitely more pleasing to the eyes than others.
For instance, when I see pictures of moose or even camels, I have to wonder if they were put together by a committee! No, seriously, God makes no mistakes. And Colleen will definitely grow her “wool” back and be her better-looking self.
I really was disappointed that she wasn’t having puppies. Golden Doodle puppies are so adorable! But then, most puppies are. It’s just, they grow up to be dogs!
It is now after lunch and it is even drearier, if possible.
If only I wouldn’t have to go get blood work done. The thing is, it cuts into my nap time! Ah, me! The older I get, the lazier I am!
No, really, I could maybe get started making sense out of the chaos I call a sewing room. Notice I said maybe! Seriously, though, I need to.
I get to make my mom’s dress for our grandson Jeffrey’s wedding, and today, it is exactly one month away.
I am excited about it, but then it will be June, and pretty soon, the summer — no! I won’t say it!
In closing, today is here. I will start it with a smile and refuse to spend time worrying. God is in control.
How about this dessert? I prefer either white chocolate or cheesecake instant pudding over vanilla.
Banana-Split Icebox Cake
1 (16-ounce) carton frozen whipped
topping, thawed
1 cup sour cream
1 small package vanilla pudding
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
24 graham crackers
2 medium bananas, sliced
Chocolate syrup, halved fresh strawberries, additional sliced bananas for toppings
In a large bowl, mix whipped topping, sour cream and pudding mix until blended; fold in pineapple.
Cut a small hole in corner of a pastry or plastic bag; fill with pudding mixture.
On a flat serving plate, arrange four crackers in a rectangle. Pipe about 1 cup pudding mixture over crackers; top with about 1/4 cup banana slices.
Repeat layers five times. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Before serving, top with chocolate syrup, strawberries and banana slices.