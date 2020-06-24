“For when we were yet without strength, in due time, Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die. Yet per adventure for a good man, some would even dare to die. For God commended his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more than, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.” Romans 5:6-9
A beautiful summer afternoon, so quiet. How I love it! I am glad I don’t have to go out and disrupt the quiet with my mower. I’d like to just go out and lie in the shade, finding shapes in the clouds. I guess I’m not a child anymore, childish maybe, but ...
Ever since last Friday, when my schedule was interrupted by a funeral, I can’t seem to catch up. I don’t mean to complain that we had a funeral. That’s life. Or should I say death? Anyway, I am glad we could have a normal funeral.
When we came home from the funeral, I did some laundry, then mowed yard. We and sis Louise and Dale went to spend the evening with Ervin and Dorothy Hostetler, so I couldn’t finish mowing. But that’s OK. It was a very enjoyable evening. Actually, I am hoping we can do it again.
I had forgotten that my peas needed to be picked on Friday. So Saturday afternoon, I had to do that. I came home later than usual Saturday on account of not doing any cleaning Friday evening. Again, I did some laundry, then finished mowing. Then, remembering my peas, I went to do those, getting a 2-gallon bucket almost full. Depressing for a Saturday, so I conned my mom into helping me shell them. That was a huge help.
Monday, after my cleaning job and doing laundry, I decided to go clean daughter Rachel’s garden. It wasn’t too bad, except for the rows of corn she planted first. It was hard to hoe and even harder to pull the weeds. Klutz that I am, I managed to hoe out some corn and also step on some and break it off.
Then, when I cleaned a flower bed, or tried to, it was like pulling weeds out of concrete. I even managed to hoe out a flower. Now her flower bed is lopsided.
After I was done there, I started on ours. I pulled out the pea plants and managed to get another gallon of peas. So, again, I enlisted my mom’s help. I wanted to till our garden, so I figured if she doesn’t care, she could shell the peas while i till, which she was glad to do.
Now I still have to put up tomato cages. I plan to do something I never have yet — use newspapers for weed control and mulch.
I like to get my writing done on a Tuesday, but this one passed in a red haze. Daughter Jane, her three girls, granddaughter Cynthia Chupp, granddaughters Deniece and Lynetta, my mom and I did 12 flats of strawberries.
Sherilyn and Lynetta were the “gofers.” They had to “gofer” the strawberries at the fruit shed, “gofer” ice at Tools Plus and lots of other errands.
Andrea did really well in helping clean the berries and then babysitting little Jamin. He is an outdoor boy and loves to explore.
Mom and I brought our berries home to do the finishing-up process. I made four batches of jam for daughter Rachel. I made two batches for us. Before I was done, grandson Lucas showed up to fix my mom’s sink thingy. He stayed a while and visited, which we really enjoyed. It doesn’t happen very often.
After he left, I still had berries to put in freezer bags and a whole mound of dishes to do. Mostly big bowls. It really wasn’t that many, but I was tired and it looked like mountains. I almost left them for this morning. But I got my second wind and got started. Piece by piece, before I knew it, the counter was cleared. This morning, when I walked into the kitchen, I was ever so glad I had done those dishes. Whew! What a blessing!
In closing, you don’t need anything more when you have the four primary food groups: milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate and chocolate truffles. Unless it’s fresh strawberries to go with the chocolate!
With strawberries on the menu, you may want to try these parfaits:
Strawberry pretzel parfait12 strawberries, or any fruit
2 teaspoons sugar
1 cup mini pretzel twists
2 tablespoons butter , melted
Pinch cinnamon
3/4 cup whole-milk yogurt or sour cream
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Place strawberries in a shallow dish and sprinkle sugar on top. Let sit for at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, add pretzels to a food processor. Drizzle melted butter and cinnamon over crushed pretzels and pulse a few times to combine.
In a small bowl, add yogurt or sour cream and brown sugar. Whisk together to break up any brown sugar lumps.
Into each serving vessel, layer yogurt, strawberries and pretzel mixture. Repeat. Garnish with extra yogurt and crushed pretzels.