“And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.” Matthew 18:3-5
We had another nice summer day. OK, it was a little sweaty, or a lot! But still — it is like summer! It was quite windy at times, but that’s the way it is this time of year. Wonder what kind of winter the woolly worms are predicting this year.
I saw a sun dog to the north of the sun Tuesday morning. Does that mean cold weather will be here soon? I sure hope not!
This week didn’t start out too great. Sis Ferne and I took our mom to the doctor. She had a really bad cough. We had to wait kind of long at the clinic. Then, of course, we had to go to Walmart. It was late noon when we got home. We didn’t even stop anywhere for lunch.
I had laundry to do, so I got that started, then fixed hubby a snack/lunch. I ate while doing my laundry. I knew I had to do it as soon as we got home as our church families were having a farewell supper for Paul and Naomi Yoder at the neighbors. They are moving to another church district.
On Tuesday, I had a horseshoeing appointment for our horse. I also knew we’d probably go to the visitation of Rachel Gingerich, wife of Owen of Gingerich and Associates Auction Co. She had been battling cancer for a few years.
When I was getting ready Tuesday evening, I somehow twisted my back. Talk about miserable! I’m taking pain pills, but I think those make me feel funny.
I guess I should go to the chiropractor, but that is way down on my list of fun things to do.
About right alongside of a horseshoeing appointment or getting a root canal done!
The wind seems to have died down somewhat. Maybe I’ll go do my laundry. I really should have done it earlier, but then it is so windy, it just isn’t pleasant battling the wind to pin clothes to the line.
I’m back now. The laundry is gaily flapping on the line. My back actually feels somewhat better. Maybe it was the exercise.
I feel like commenting on last week’s column. I was reminded that all the things I did, I don’t need to do to get to heaven.
Well, I do know that Jesus said, I am the way, the truth, the life: and no man cometh unto the Father but by me (John 14:6). And no, we cannot work our way into heaven. We have to believe, read and study the word of God, live for Jesus and obey the commandments.
But while we are on this Earth, we must do what needs to be done. We can’t just sit on our hands. And since I am the caregiver, main provider and doer of things that need to be done — I can’t just let waste matter pile up, the grass and weeds grow because doing that won’t get me to heaven.
After all, when God put Adam out of the garden of Eden, God told Adam, In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground for out of it wast thou taken (Genesis 3:19).
And anyway, while I am doing all those things, I am talking to God. And I actually like to work. Although it doesn’t go as good as it did years ago. We all get older; our joints creak and groan.
Well, it clouded over, but I don’t think it will rain. My laundry is dry so I’ll go bring it in. I really could mow the yard, but I need to trim first and I’m out of trimmer string. I keep forgetting to get some.
This past Saturday morning, I left way early to go to work. It looked really stormy and was quite windy. But you know, it was still beautiful in a different way. The storm clouds looked awesome. But, thankfully, it didn’t storm. We did get a small shower later on, kind of late morning. It didn’t last long. And by the time I was ready to go home, it was sunny. It was still a little windy but nothing I couldn’t handle. God is good.
I didn’t have much time to relax as we wanted to go to the visitation of my cousin, Roger Yutzy. He passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack.
He was 65 years old. No one was aware that he had heart issues. One never knows. What we do know is we need to be ready to make that step into eternity whenever God calls our name.
I hear our horse coughing. Seems like the stuff I’m giving him isn’t doing much good. Maybe he should have quit smoking sooner!
What he has is like emphysema in humans. In horses, it’s called “heaves,” and he truly does heave!
I am so sad that this had to happen because now we need to get another horse. Even the thought of getting another horse almost triggers a panic attack. And then there’s the price, another panic attack strikes!
In closing: If a man is too busy to worship God, he has more business than God intended he should have.
How about lasagna this week?