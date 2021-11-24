“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair. Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body. For we which live are always delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.” 2 Corinthians 4:8-11
This morning, as yesterday, the east was very red. I wondered what kind of weather we were getting. It is November, so it could be anything. The sun was shining, although a little on the weak side, but is now almost totally obscured by clouds.
It is not a dreary cloudiness. Yet. But whatever, I’ll try to deal with it. In a mature way.
You know, just recently I became aware — well, I knew it before, but during the summer, I kind of forgot about it — Dennis Plank of Tri-County Welding has a large, lighted cross on the roof of his building. It alternately shines east and west, then north and south. I can see it from our place.
When I am outside before daylight or evenings after dark, I look for it. To me, it is a reminder of Jesus dying on the cross to wash away our sins with his blood, and also the light — he is a light for our path. So it is a sense of comfort to me, not the materialistic thing, but what it stands for.
I don’t know, but I kind of think I started the week out poorly. Or maybe it was ended the week on a sour note.
On Friday night, I woke up before midnight and couldn’t go back to sleep. Sleep absolutely eluded me. I searched everywhere, but it was always just out of reach. I finally gave up and got up. I had to get up way early on Saturday morning anyway on account of my cleaning job, but ...
Then Sunday morning, I slept a little later, sporadically through the night, to say the least. It was raining when I got up; cold, windy, dreary.
When I went out to chore, I felt sorry for the horse and put him in the barn for his breakfast. Usually on Sunday morning, I just feed him in the shed, so I’m not used to going out after breakfast that day.
Well, I think it was right after lunch, I was on the recliner reading, and I don’t really know what reminded me, but I bolted out of that chair like I would have been hocked. My hubby was like, whatever?! I forgot to turn Diamond out! I hot-footed it out there, hoping against hope he hadn’t ...
Well, he had! And I didn’t have straw or sawdust to soak up the moisture. I used some loose hay scraps, but it didn’t do the job. But I got his stall cleaned, and I do think Diamond forgave me.
On Saturday afternoon, we went to the visitation of a long-ago neighbor, Nelson Yoder. We were neighbors for close to 15 years and have many good memories of those years.
We moved into the neighborhood the day after Jane, our youngest, was born. I couldn’t do laundry at home for quite a while, and I had three little girls in diapers. No pampers back then! Anna, Mrs. Nelson, saved the day quite often by helping with the laundry.
One winter, when the snow was deep, we couldn’t get out except on foot. Hubby improvised a sled out of a sheet of metal. We piled the girls on there and went to the Nelsons and ate homemade ice cream.
Nelson was a singer and a whistler. I always loved to hear him whistling. Somehow that set an upside-down world right side up. I think whistling is the cheeriest sound ever.
I never could sing or whistle. I tried, I did, but my mom told me whistling girls and crowing hens will come to no good end. It still didn’t stop me from trying. I don’t know why I couldn’t. My dad always said it surely wasn’t because I wasn’t windy enough!
In closing, in this world where you can be anything, be kind.
How about trying this dish this week?
Stuffed French toast with orange syrupFor French toast:
12 slices raisin-cinnamon bread
1/2 cup pineapple cream cheese spread (from 8-ounce container)
1/2 cup orange marmalade
2 tablespoons butter, softened
11/2 cups milk
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
For syrup:
3/4 cup light corn syrup
1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate
Spray a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Toast six slices of bread; place in pan. Spread each slice of toast evenly with cream cheese and marmalade. Butter remaining bread slices; place butter sides up on toast.
Beat eggs, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl with a wire whisk until blended. Pour over bread. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover and bake 35 to 40 minutes or until deep golden brown and slightly puffed. But between bread slices.
Meanwhile, in a small microwavable bowl, mix corn syrup and orange juice concentrate. Microwave uncovered on high about 1 minute or until heated. Serve warm over stuffed French toast.
Variation: For a sweet treat, try the orange syrup poured over vanilla ice cream.