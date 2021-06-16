“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. ... She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. ... Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain; but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised.” Proverbs 31:10-13, 27-28, 30
A fairly quiet, cloudy afternoon. A beautiful summer day here on our speck of the globe. How I do love summer!
It was sunny this morning, but by noon, the clouds were moving in. We actually had a few raindrops. I would have missed them had I not stepped outside just at the right time.
I am glad I got the laundry done. I had tons of it, not having done any since Thursday. I was going to Monday, but it was cloudy when I got up, so I decided to wait and see what the weather was like when I got home from work. It just never worked out.
So this morning when I got up and looked out, praise the Lord! I could see the stars! So I did one round of laundry before going to work.
When I got back, those things were dry, so as I was doing the rest of the laundry, I took care of that. When I got back from getting Hubby at work, everything was dry. I brought it in, and it is now in baskets “curing.”
I took a break. Did you miss me? We had supper, stir fry, which consisted of a baby zucchini, carrots, green onions and cabbage, seasoned with “Spike” veggie-sal. Very tasty! Also, we had melons. Definitely a summer supper.
The wedding of our grandson Jeffrey Yoder and Brenda Gingerich is now history. He has moved out, taking his dog and puppies along. He must have taken them Saturday while I was being lazy on my recliner.
We had come home from lunch at the Strawberry Social. I splurged on my once-a-year treat of strawberry shortcake and ice cream. That stuff made my mouth so happy! But my system, not so much. Lunch was enjoyable, more so because we were joined by Erwin’s sister Esther and Andy Mast and sister Cora Otto. Cora was actually our taxi.
I had to do all my cleaning jobs Saturday. Usually I do some Friday evenings, but I couldn’t because of the wedding.
When we got back, I got my bike out of the barn to go do my other job, and Maggie and her puppies were still there. When I got home, I parked my bike by the door and my body on the recliner. I was exhausted! Hard work for an old lady and then yet on her birthday!
Anyway, after awhile, I woke up refreshed and decided to go chore. I grabbed a treat for Maggie and Skyler, the other dog with puppies in our barn. When I got out there, Maggie was gone! Boo hoo! Oh well, Skyler was happy. She got Maggie’s treat.
But anyway, Jeffrey and Brenda had a nice wedding, also a beautiful day. They couldn’t have asked for nicer weather!
They had a coffee bar set up with hot and iced coffee. Before the wedding, some of Brenda’s little nieces were helping themselves to iced coffee. I was glad I didn’t have to keep them quiet during the service after all that caffeine and sugar! I think they were OK. I didn’t find out of any major disruptions.
So now that the wedding is past, I’m wondering where I should start. The garden needs attention. And when I was out getting onions, I noticed I had a few pea pods ready. I ate those right away! But I’ll have to be picking some soon.
In closing, have you heard about the golfer who always wore two pairs of pants? In case he gets a hole-in-one.
How about trying these?
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
1/2 large onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup frozen corn
11/2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup finely chopped chipotle chile in adobo sauce (from 7-ounce can)
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
6 (8-inch) flour tortillas
6 tablespoons salsa
In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium high. Add bell pepper, onion and corn; cook, stirring occasionally, 4-5 minutes or until onion and pepper are softened.
Remove from heat; stir in chicken, cheese, chipotle chile and cilantro.
Brush one side of each tortilla with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. With oiled side down, spread 2 tablespoons salsa on each of three tortillas. Spread about 1 cup chicken mixture on each tortilla over salsa. Top each with remaining tortillas, oiled side up.
Heat skillet over medium. Cook one quesadilla at a time, 1-2 minutes on each side, or until tortilla is golden brown and cheese is melted. Cut each quesadilla in half.