“Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east of Jerusalem, saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.’ And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down and worshiped him; and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts: gold, and frankincense, and myrrh.” Matthew 2:1-2, 11
The second day of winter, it is mild and sunny. But the forecast is for a frigid 9 degrees by the end of the week. I so hope that is wrong and it really won’t get that cold! I am such a wimp! But next week is the full moon, so ...
I wonder how many of you saw the two planets close together Monday evening. We missed it — or anyway, I think we did. I think maybe I saw it but didn’t know what I was looking at. I really should have gotten out my binoculars.
I am hoping this week will be smooth sailing. Last week was quite chaotic.
You know, Murphy’s Law: If something can go wrong, it will. Who was Murphy, anyway?
Nevertheless, we had too many clouds last week. The battery of our solar panel died, so we didn’t have heat. I had a whole boatload of stuff to do. Oh, well, I dug out our charger, brought up the generator, got everything hooked up — and it didn’t work! I wiggled and jiggled the clamps — nix!
Now what? OK, sorry, Melvin Otto, but you are getting a call. So yeah, I called Melvin Otto of Cadwell, gave him my tale of woe. He actually was able to come out. He got the battery going but said I need a new charger. Ours just isn’t working. He said I could come over, as he sells them. So after I picked up Erwin at work, we went to Cadwell. It was actually sunny and a nice drive — as long as I didn’t think of everything that needed to be done at home.
Going to Cadwell really brought back memories, but everything has changed.
When we lived close to Cadwell, Clifford Martin and his family were alive and well, their children were at home and Edwin and Martha Yoder lived across the road from the Martins. I loved going over to the Yoders’.
Then in Cadwell, more changes. I sure wish I had pictures of Cadwell back probably in the ’60s. Memories really came back. Some sort of embarrassing.
Most of the ones who know about this particular incident are gone or have moved on. Our parents were in Cadwell a lot, and we kids — well, we were kids. Me, I was a tomboy, a hefty one at that. I climbed a tree and got out on a branch, and the thing broke! Wasn’t made for a heavy weight, I guess. I fell. I wasn’t hurt, probably just bounced.
But was I embarrassed! I’ll say!
Anyway, Melvin lives where Amos Miller used to. Amos had a harness shop. Melvin now builds buggies in that shop, and sells batteries and related items.
When I walked into that shop, I was immediately transported back in time. I could almost picture Amos in there. He was probably often annoyed with me. I was a pest! But he was too kind to let on!
I wonder what’s with the Old Store building now. Long years ago, Howard and Mae Seibert had the store. I made many trips along the railroad, getting things from the store for Mom and Dad.
Anyway, when we came home, I actually got the house cleaned because on Friday, I wanted to do laundry and bake cookies. I did, but did you know cookies won’t bake without baking soda?
I baked some soft sugar cookies, made party mix and granola, then decided I wanted chocolate-chip cookies, too. My kitchen was a wreck, with almost every available bowl, scraper, mixing spoon and what have you used. My feet were crying, but I told them to be quiet, we’ll rest later!
I mixed a batch, had two pans in the oven. When it was time to take them out, they looked just like they had when I put them in. What?! I checked my recipe. Groan! I forgot the soda!
So the whole works went into the trash. I should have listened to my feet!
In closing, the future is that time when you’ll wish you would have done what you are not doing now.
This is one of my favorite salads.
Corn-Chip Salad
For salad
1 head lettuce
7 hard-boiled eggs, chopped or sliced
1 cup shredded cheese
1 pound bacon, fried and crumbled
5 cups corn chips, crushed coarsely
For dressing
1 cup Miracle Whip
1/8 cup vinegar
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
To make dressing mix Miracle Whip and vinegar, then add rest of dressing ingredients to mixture.
Mix salad ingredients together. Top with dressing and corn chips just before serving.