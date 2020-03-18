“And his disciples asked him, saying, ‘Master, who did sin, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?’ Jesus answered, ‘Neither has this man sinned, nor his parents; but that the works of God should be made manifest in him. I must work the work of him that sent me, while it is day; the night cometh, when no man can work.’” John 9:2-4
Another dismal, gray, chilly day. It does nothing for my motivation.
I still have some cleaning to do before Thursday. Daughter Rachel is having a quilting, and the ladies will eat lunch at our place. I’m just glad I got the windows all cleaned last week.
If there is an advantage to Erwin not working, it is that I don’t have to go out in this dismal weather.
On Monday, I had an appointment with the horseshoer. I had some doubts about going on the road with Diamond after three weeks of not being used. It wasn’t bad at all. He threw a couple of small fits, nothing major. And actually, it felt good to be out and about in the buggy. Granted, it was plenty windy, but not real bad.
I had several errands to do. One was to take the recycling to the dumpster. Since hubby chose to stay home, I loaded up the buggy, all but a couple of bags.
It was good I left those at home, because wouldn’t you know it, the dumpster was crammed! But being the queen of stuffing, this lady jammed it all in! So there! That’s done!
After my appointment, I went to Clearview Fabrics and Books. Our grandson Ervin of Dale is getting married, so I will make them a quilt. So now I have my material and can get started.
Their wedding is April 24. There is no way I’ll have it done before the wedding, but I can get started. Only not this week.
This is a full week. Today on this Tuesday, we went to the gym, came home and got ready to go to the visitation of Henry Schrock. Way back in the day, Henry and his parents were neighbors with Erwin and his parents for many years.
On Wednesday, we go with sis Barb and my mom to Mattoon. That evening is our weight-loss group’s meeting at Willowtree. It will be interesting to see how the others in the group did on their sugar-free journey.
Friday and Saturday will be the Home and Garden Expo. Of course, by the time some of you readers see this, it will be history. But I’m really looking forward to the expo. I just hope it doesn’t pour down rain like it did last year.
This past Saturday evening, we and my mom went with daughter Rachel and Lloyd to their daughter Cynthia and Rick Chupps’ for little Jamin’s first birthday party.
Robert, Marilyn and Zackrey Yoder, Lynetta, Galen Jeffrey Yoder and Brenda Gingerich were also there.
Little Jamin had a cupcake. He was very polite, only poking one little finger in it and licking his finger. He would have preferred only frosting.
As for gifts, he sat on one without unwrapping it, then tore off a scrap of paper from another one and proceeded to chew the paper.
His little cousin Zackrey, 16 months, wanted to rip into the gifts. He really knew what to do!
The children were at our house Sunday evening. Rachel is house-training a puppy for someone. It is a Havenese and it is the last word in adorable! I immediately loved that little ball of fluff!
I always said if I ever have to have a house dog, it will be a teacup poodle like sis Barb has. Then along came Aria, a Maltese. Then I was like, oh my! I believe I’d have one like that. Now I’m thinking it would be a Havenese. Am I fickle or what?!
Last Friday, Erwin left his wallet in sis Cora’s car. She told me she was going to meet cousin Dorothy Miller at Yoder’s on Saturday morning and I could pick it up there and join them if I want. A few of the other cousins were to be there, too. I did just that. I asked Cora what I could leave in her car next time so I could join them again. I was assured I could come anyway. I just may do that. I really enjoyed the time spent with them.
In closing, if a man refuses to listen to his conscience, perhaps it is because he doesn’t believe in taking advice from a complete stranger.
How about trying this yummy dessert?