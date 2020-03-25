“And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, they have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut the door, pray to thy Father which is in secret: and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” — Matthew 6:5-6
Ah! Sunshine! What a wonderful blessing! I needed it like a parched person in the desert! The morning did start out cloudy and ever so dreary. I am so glad for the sun.
But in spite of the sun, I don’t really have spring fever yet. The wind is still too chilly. I really haven’t checked the garden yet. The other day, I noticed that it did look dry on top. And I do have my seeds. But the next day, it rained. So there went the little garden fever that I may have had. Some in our area have planted early things, radishes, lettuce, etc.
We had a pretty decent turn out at the Home and Garden Expo last Friday and Saturday — even if the weather wasn’t exactly pleasant. At least it wasn’t pouring down rain all day like it did last year. This year, we had snow after the rain — big, lazy flakes drifting down and melting almost as soon as they hit the ground.
And like last year, I left way early in the morning to get some of my cleaning done before going to Otto Center. By the time I was ready to head there, it had started to rain. And when I wanted to leave in the afternoon,I had to get a ride and my bike had to stay. I really do enjoy helping to greet the people. It is so interesting.
This morning, I had sis Ferne take me to Otto Center to get my bike. I had a few things to do in Arthur and also at Shady Crest. There was not even a crumb of bread to be had at the IGA store. Oh, well — I wanted homemade bread, anyway.
When I got to Shady Crest, the first thing I did was check the bread shelf. Yes! One loaf left. So I happily put it in my cart. Then a lady came along and asked where I got the bread. I told her it was the last one. She looked so crestfallen, I told her she could have it. I can probably get some at the health food store — which I did, but it was wheat. I prefer white. But anyway, I don’t eat bread. It was for Hubby.
Daughter Rachel had a quilting at our house last Thursday .My mom is doing it mostly, but Rachel wanted to invite the women she was with as young girls.
So, yes, she had her quilting. I don’t know how much quilting got done, but from the sound of it, they had a really good time.
Rachel’s daughter Cynthia Chupp and little Jamin were there,too. And daughter Jane baby-sits two little tykes. They were there as well.
Afterward, I saw a wadded-up diaper by the rocking chair. I told Erwin that sure brings back memories of when our girls were young moms.
They would come home for the day and maybe the men would come for supper. After they all left,the house would heave a big sigh and gently settle back on the foundation. And I would go around collecting coffee cups and left-behind bottles and forgotten pacifiers. And, yes, stray wadded-up diapers.
Ah, yes! Those were the days. Now our youngest grandchild is 4 and the great-grandchildren are coming along. Of course, they are all “great” as far as I am concerned.
In closing, in the old days, a man who saved money was a miser. Nowadays, he’s a wonder.
What should we eat this week? How about this?