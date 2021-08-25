“Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in the body. Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled; but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge. Let your conversation be without covetousness, and be content with such things as ye have, for he hath said, ‘I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.’” Hebrews 13:2-5
It’s Tuesday again already. It’s hazy and humid, not very energetic. I sit here yawning and wishing this task was done already. At least I got my peaches put in the freezer yesterday, so those aren’t clamoring to be done.
I have myriad other things I need to get done. I really don’t know where to start. And every time I turn around, I have another appointment, or so it seems. I wish I could be done with those. Well, I am glad I can go on my own. Sometimes, I forget to focus on the good.
Last week, I had a rheumatoid arthritis flare-up. Those last sometimes up to about 36 hours. It was in my right wrist. It started on Friday. It was calming down by Sunday, but it was still quite painful to shake hands. I think it came from too many tomato sandwiches. So instead of focusing on how good those things are, I need to focus on how good it feels to not hurt, and leave those things alone!
Last week, Tuesday to be exact, we were granted another great-grandchild. This time, it was a wee little girl. Her name is Janae Lynniece. She is named after her mom’s two sisters, Lynetta and Deniece.
If it wouldn’t have been for our good friend, Bob, we still wouldn’t have seen her. He came over Friday and brought another of his delicious pies. He also wanted to take us to do errands if we had any.
Right at first, I thought all I needed to do was go to Beachy’s. Then I thought about the peaches I had ordered at the Fruit Shed. Then I thought about the baby and that we could go see her, so that is what we did. We first went to cuddle her, then picked up our peaches.
I had actually ordered Loring peaches, but they shipped Contenders instead. If the Loring would have been better than the Contenders, we couldn’t have stood it! Those things are beyond good!
I am so glad we got to see little Janae. Of all the great-granddaughters, she is by far the cutest! She’s the only girl! The other four are boys, all beyond adorable!
So now I have the peaches in the freezer, and the beans are all canned. Most of them I did for daughter Cynthia of Dale. They plan to come up in September for a wedding or two of Freeman’s nephews.
Our granddaughter Mary Lorene and Mikel Yutzy of New York also plan to come for a wedding. We are really looking forward to seeing them and their little Alex, who probably isn’t so little anymore.
Have any of you heard of the “Blessing Alley” in Arthur? It is behind Vine Street Christian Church. They have free fresh produce every Friday afternoon. I think it is from 4 to 7 p.m. So go check it out and get a “blessing.” Not only will you get a blessing, but the ones doing it will get the blessing of giving.
So now I must get this finished so I can go out and work on my weedy garden. I noticed last night that the bindweed is about to choke the life out of the tea patch. That stuff is so obnoxious and invasive. It and ground ivy are the worst things.
This week, instead of my usual closing and recipe, I’ll give you “The Garden Argument.”
The Garden Argument
The tomato said, with a face rosy red,
“I’m the queen of the whole garden bed.
So tart and delicious, most everyone wishes
On my juicy meat to be fed.”
Said the onion so strong, “You couldn’t go wrong
To take of my elements rare.
With such a sweet savor, I give a rich flavor
So all who might wish me may share.”
Said the carrot so yellow, “I’m a popular fellow,
At present, I’m having my day;
My elements mild are so good for a child
They make him grow rosy and gay.”
The cabbage head from the same
garden bed
Said, “I’m bursting to have my say.
So crisp and so white, with flavor
just right,
I’m fit for a king any day.”
The corn pricked his ears and said,
“Listen my dears! I have heard every word you said,
For I am so tall, I look down on you all;
I’m the king of the whole garden bed.”
The celery said, “Look! Here comes
the cook.
We’ll let her wise judgment decide
Which she may choose, the rest of us lose.”
“Fair enough! We agree,” they all cried.
The cook came along with a smile
and a song,
The vegetables she viewed as a group,
She cut and she sliced with her sharp paring knife
And they all went into the soup.