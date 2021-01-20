“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and unbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not man think that he shall receive anything of the Lord. A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.” James 1:5-8
Ah! Sunshine! Beautiful, delightful, wonderful sunshine. I believe it is the first day this year to have pure sunshine, not filtering occasionally through a cover of clouds.
I am kind of surprised at myself at how well I dealt with all the cloudy days. Or maybe I should ask my family? OK, I admit, there were times ...
Our horse has been behaving remarkably well, and that goes a long way. I’m not stressing about having to leave, but then, we haven’t had snowy roads that require a snowplow. As for my thoughts on that, may it remain like that the rest of the winter. But then, the winter isn’t all about me, is it?
Today, once again, I’m trying to multitask. I should know better. But anyway, I’ve got one fridge defrosted and cleaned out. I’m waiting now until it has cooled enough to put the food back in. Then I have to do the other one.
I’ll do that one when I get back from getting Erwin at the workshop. I also have some meat to can. I believe that will finish up my canning for the season.
Since it is sunny, I really would have liked to do some laundry, but sometimes in the winter, even if the sun shines, the stuff doesn’t get too excited about drying.
I have sis Ferne’s carpets to wash. Sure would be nice to hang those out. But today was just not a day to wash carpets. Or other stuff, for that matter.
Well, here it is, late afternoon, as I finish this, and oh my! I totally forgot about the meat in the fridge that I was going to can! Ah me! I guess it can be done tomorrow.
I did get both refrigerators cleaned, the counter cleared, dishes washed. And guess what? I had to do some laundry after all.
Lazy me, I had to take a break after lunch before finishing up in the kitchen. Maybe if I had finished everything first, but anyway, I was dumping out containers of this and that, stuff outdated in the fridge, my bucket was plenty full, I took it out to the compost pile. And somehow, when I wanted to dump it, the bucket flipped backward and dumped that slop stuff over my coat.
So I went in, started up my machine and washed my coat and a couple of sweatshirts and my cleaning rags while I was at it.
And talking about spilling things, on Sunday, we went to church at Elva and Rose Otto’s. They had decided to serve a warm meal instead of the traditional bread, peanut butter and cheese spread. Which is OK. Occasionally. Rose decided on breakfast fare of hash browns, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit, fruit dip and granola. It was very good!
The fruit was apple and orange slices, grapes and bananas, all attractively arranged on two trays. They set the trays on a lifetime table, and crash! On that end of the table, the legs folded, the trays slid. Luckily, they caught them before both trays spilled.
The one tray had some fruit spilled on the floor, the other one was mostly intact but looked like someone was playing “upset the fruit basket”!
We were just glad it was fruit and not the kettle of hot gravy. That would have been a disaster. And not so easily picked up!
I just have to relate this humorous story. It’s not about someone of our family, but still. This young man is so endearing. His name is Mark. He goes to Rainbow Hearts, our school for special-needs children.
Since he had his 16th birthday, he has graduated from the classroom to the workshop, a real milestone for him. He loves auctioneering. And tractors.
While still in the classroom, if a tractor passed by, he’d jump up and go to the window to watch. Well, he had to stop that. So if a tractor passed, he had to put his head down on his desk.
So one day, here goes the tractor, Mark’s head is down on his desk. His hand flies in the air, the teacher answers, “Yes, Mark?”
“What color was it?!”
In closing, keep your eye on the
ball, your shoulder to the wheel, your ear to the ground. Now try to work in that position.
Try these muffins for your next coffee break, breakfast, brunch or just because.
Feather-light muffins
For muffins
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup shortening
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
11/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
11/2 cups flour
Topping
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup butter, melted
Cream sugar, shortening and egg. Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture alternately with milk.
Fill muffin pans 2/3 full. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until done. Dip tops of muffins in melted butter, then in sugar and cinnamon mixture.
These are nice to make in a mini muffin pan. Serve warm.